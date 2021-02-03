The recognition continues to come in for Section High School’s state champion swimmer.
Maggie Ella Robbins, who won a pair of state titles at the 2020 AHSAA Swim Championships, has been selected as one of six honorees for girls swimming by USA Today High School Sports Awards-Alabama.
The junior is joined on the list by Westminster Christian’s Rebekah Hamilton and Eboni McCarty, Spanish Fort’s Letitia Sim and Levenia Sim and Saint Michael Catholic’s Lucy O’Neil.
Honorees are selected through statistical analysis, game /meet coverage and coach/athletic director feedback.
At the state meet in December, Robbins won the Class 1A-5A Girls 50-yard Freestyle state championship with a time of 23.59 seconds and the 100-yard Butterfly with a time of 57.67 seconds.
Robbins has long been an accomplished swimmer on the club and AAU levels, but this was the first year she was able to compete in the AHSAA's high school season after Section High School started a swim program and declared for the sport prior to the 2020 season.
The Alabama High School Sports Awards is a nine-month athlete recognition program culminating in a star-studded, on-demand awards show featuring the biggest names in professional sports. The awards show will name athletes of the year in each sanctioned sport and will honor the on and off-field accomplishments of student athletes, coaches and teams.
This program is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Winners in this statewide awards show move on to be included in the national awards show where they will be competing for top honors against other athletes from across the country.
