The Scottsboro varsity baseball team started its season with a win over a Class 7A school.
Camden Matthews pitched a two-hitter while Ethan Wininger drove in three runs as Scottsboro (1-0) opened its 2021 season with an 8-1 win over Bob Jones Saturday in Madison.
Matthews, a Marion Military Institute signee, recorded seven strikeouts while limiting Bob Jones to just one run on two hits and three walks. He also had one hit and a run scored at the plate.
Wininger finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Wildcats while Waylon Farr went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Landon Grider also went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored for Scottsboro while Connor McLaughlin was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Will Jones was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Scottsboro, which did not commit an error in the field, scored one run each in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings before pushing four runs across in the top of the sixth. Bob Jones (0-1) got its lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
North Jackson 10-11, Sylvania 0-1 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs posted two mercy rule shortened wins in a doubleheader sweep of visiting Sylvania Friday.
North Jackson (2-0) opened up a 4-0 lead in the first inning of its Game 1 win before adding three in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth. Brandon Poole's home run ended the game via the mercy rule.
Poole finished 2-for-2 with a homer and a two-run single while also drawing two walks. Macklin Guess went 3-for-4 for the Chiefs while Matt Adams and Luke Guess had one hit and two RBIs each and Landon Barnes, Dalton Morris and Carson Smith had one hit each.
Poole pitched four innings and got the win on the mound. He allowed three hits and one walk while recording five strikeouts. Matt Adams struck out the side while pitching the fifth inning.
In Game 2, North Jackson totaled 10 hits, with Poole and Barnes both going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while Macklin Guess was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Dalton Morris and Cayden Wynn had one hit and one RBI each for the Chiefs while Smith and Ray Ray Sanders had one hit each.
North Jackson pitchers Adams, Barnes and Morris combined on a one-hitter.
Adams went three innings for the Chiefs and got the win, allowing one run on one hit while recording seven strikeouts. Barnes struck out three batters in two innings pitched in relief while Morris struck out the three in one inning of work.
