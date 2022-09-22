The North Jackson-South Pittsburg (Tennessee) football game last season was one 33 years in the making.
South Pittsburg was a longtime opponent of Bridgeport and Stevenson High Schools, the schools that combined to form North Jackson High School in 1998. But a North Jackson-South Pittsburg game had never materialized despite years of banter and wishing for it within the communities.
But last season the teams finally came together, and the result was what high school football “is all about,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis.
“It was two teams that were out their spilling their guys, doing everything they could do to win. Both teams’ coaches had their teams prepared. The players played their guts out. The atmosphere was electric. That’s what high school football is supposed to be. You had two teams that care (about football), two communities that care, that are just a few miles from each other. This means a lot to a lot of people. Anytime you do something for the first time, there are always people that want to give you reasons why it won’t work. But I think both sides showed last year it works. I think it was the start of something great.”
The game was a nail-biter, a 21-20 South Pittsburg victory in which the eventual Tennessee Class 1A state champion Pirates rallied from a 20-0 second-half deficit to defeat the Chiefs.
North Jackson gets its shot at revenge Friday when the teams meet just a couple of miles across the Alabama-Tennessee state line at Beene Stadium in South Pittsburg. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“It was a great game last year — the only disappointing part was the outcome,” Hollis said. “Our guys are really excited about this game and are really hungry after last year.”
North Jackson (1-3) enters the matchup following a 21-14 win over Class 4A Region 7 opponent St. John Paul II. Meanwhile, South Pittsburg (3-2) is coming off of a 40-15 victory over Whitwell (Tennessee). The Pirates are ranked eighth in The Associated Press’ Tennessee High School Football Class 1A Rankings.
“They’ve got a lot of athletes,” Hollis said of the Pirates. “They’ve faced some good competition. They’ve got a new quarterback and running back, but they (new ones) have played well.”
Hollis said North Jackson must avoid mistakes, both physical and mental, penalties and turnovers, make plays in special teams and be the more physical team Friday night.
“If we’ do all that, we should like the result,” he said.
The game is just North Jackson’s second outside the state of Alabama in 26 years — the Chiefs’ last game not played on Alabama soil was at Whitwell, Tennessee in 2019 — but Hollis said the Chiefs are no stranger to South Pittsburg’s Beene Stadium.
“Living as close we do, we’ve all been there plenty of times for peewee and junior high games,” Hollis said. “It’s the first time the varsity has played there, but our kids know (the stadium) and are excited about playing there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.