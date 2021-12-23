Another week, another strong tournament performance for the Scottsboro wrestling team.
The Wildcats posted a runner-up finish in the 2021 Jayson Spencer Invitational at St. John Paul’s II Catholic School in Huntsville on Saturday.
Class 7A Huntsville won the tournament with a team score 544.5. Scottsboro was second (419) while Weaver was third (368.5), Buckhorn fourth (208) and New Hope fifth (187.5).
It was the second straight tournament Scottsboro posted a runner-up finish. The Wildcats placed second at the Mountain Brook Invitational the previous week.
Scottsboro had three weight class champions, with Matthew Dupree (5-0) winning the 113-pound weight class while Ansel Goggans (13-5) won the 145 title and Colton Durham (12-5) won the 160 title.
Dupree won four of his five matches via pin. He defeated Scottsboro teammate Cole Synder (14-5) in the 113 final by a 6-5 decision. Synder went 4-1 in the tournament.
Goggans won two matches via pin, one by technical fall and two by decision, including a 5-2 win over Cherokee County’s David Herrick in the 145 title match.
Durham defeated Deshler’s Dyquayvious King in the 160-pound final.
Snyder, Aidan Goggans (11-4) at 152 pounds and JJ Ake (13-8) at 170 posted second-place finishes for Scottsboro in their respective weight classes while Thomas Rackler (12-6) finished third at 128 and Nate Warren (15-4) was third at 220. Tyson Stewart (2-2) at 126 and Josh Draskovic (10-3) at 132 posted fourth-place finishes and Stone Staton (13-3) finished fifth at 106 for the Wildcats while Luke Calfee (8-12) at 220 and Nathaniel Beard (6-5) at 285 both had eight-place finishes and Jacob Chanthavong (6-7) at 138 and Jake Benson (2-4) at 145 both had ninth-place finishes.
