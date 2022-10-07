Pickett and Baugh Skyline fishing

Skyline's Jack Pickett (left) and Luke Baugh (middle) do an interview on stage after finishing seventh in the Alabama Bass Nation High School Tide Division Lay Lake Fall Tournament last Saturday.

 Special Photo

 The fishing was tough, but anglers from Skyline, Scottsboro and Pisgah still managed to place in the Alabama High School Bass Nation’s Tide Division Fall Tournament on Lay Lake in Columbiana last Saturday.

Jack Pickett and Luke Baugh teamed up for a seventh-place overall finish for Skyline, catching three fishing weighing 9.01 pounds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.