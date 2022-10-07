The fishing was tough, but anglers from Skyline, Scottsboro and Pisgah still managed to place in the Alabama High School Bass Nation’s Tide Division Fall Tournament on Lay Lake in Columbiana last Saturday.
Jack Pickett and Luke Baugh teamed up for a seventh-place overall finish for Skyline, catching three fishing weighing 9.01 pounds.
Also for the Vikings, Jacob Baugh and Scott York finished 60th with two fish weighing 4.20 pounds, Jordan Guest and Landon Guest were 90th with two fishing weighing 2.86 pounds, Dawson Pace and Gavin Knight were 112th with one fish weighing 2.09 pounds and Daniel Olinger and Bryant Kennamer were 126th with one fish weighing 1.50 pounds.
Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon were Scottsboro’s top-finishing angler duo, placing 47th after catching three fish weighing 4.74 pounds. Also for Scottsboro, Jackson Reed and Thomas Stewart teamed up to finish 53rd with three fish weighing 4.440 pounds while Henson McCrary and Talon Beasley were 117th with one fishing weighing 1.90 pounds and Eli Sanders and Luke Dixson 130th with one fish weighing 1.43 pounds.
Meanwhile, Pisgah’s Brantley Barrentine and Jaxon Byrd finished 105th with one fish weighing 2.20 pounds.
In the Big Fish division, Pickett and Luke Baugh were 12th (3.01 pounds) while Barrentine and Byrd were 23rd (2.20), Pace and Knight 29th (2.09) and McCrary and Beasley 34th (1.90).
In the team standings, Skyline Team 2 (Pickett, Luke Baugh, Pace, Knight) finished 18th with four fish for 11.10 pounds, Scottsboro Team 1 (Anderson, Widgeon, Reed, Stewart) was 24th with six fishing weighing 9.14 pounds and Skyline Team 1 (Jacob Baugh, York, Jordan Guest, Landon Guest, Olinger and Kennamer) was 30th with five fish weighing 8.56 pounds.
