The Skyline softball team posted a 3-2 record during the Gadsden Umpires Association Tournament in Boaz last weekend, winning the event’s Silver Bracket title with a pair of wins on Saturday.
The Class 1A No. 3-ranked Vikings defeated Hokes Bluff 8-0 in the Silver Bracket finals.
Olivia Treece went 2-for-3 with a three-run double and a solo home run and Audra Bellomy went 3-for-3 with three doubles and two runs scored for Skyline (9-9) while Brinlee Potts had a solo homer, Jayla Ross had an RBI double, Blakely Stucky had two hits and Dacy Allen (RBI) and Ella Dean had one each. Allen struck out four while pitching a complete game for the Vikings.
Skyline reached the Silver Bracket final thanks to an 8-1 win over Brindlee Mountain.
Ross went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Dean was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Potts was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Vikings, who also got an RBI double from Allen and RBI singles from Stucky and Treece. Allen recorded five strikeouts while picking up the win in the circle.
Skyline opened pool play in the event with a 9-4 win over Hokes Bluff on Friday. Ross went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI and Potts was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Skyline while Allen and Lewis had one hit and two RBIs each. Treece struck out six on the way to getting the win in the pitching circle.
Skyline fell to Class 6A No. 7 Scottsboro 6-0 on Friday night. Jayla Ross and Blakely Stucky singled for Skyline.
The Vikings also suffered a 6-3 loss to Class 5A St. Clair County Saturday morning.
