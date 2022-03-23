The Pisgah fishing team reeled in a team win on Lake Eufaula on Saturday.
Four of Pisgah’s five boats turned in fish to help the Pisgah Anglers win the Alabama Student-Angler Bass Fishing Association’s Lake Eufaula Tournament on Saturday.
Pisgah turned a team total of 14 fish weighing 27.16 pounds. Pisgah’s biggest fish was a 2.71-pounder that was caught by fourth-place angler duo Bode Smith and Kolby Clark, who caught five fish overall weighing 10.58 pounds.
Parker Law and Madelyn Griffith teamed up for a 14th-place finish with five fishing weighing 8.20 pounds while Dallon Phillips and Brantley Barrentine finished 22nd with three fish weighing 5.99 pounds and Tykobi Hutchins and Haven Moore were 55th with one fish weighing 2.39 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.