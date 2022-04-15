The Scottsboro girls tennis team’s 2022 season will go down as a historic one for the program.
Scottsboro posted a runner-up finish in the Class 6A Section 8 Tennis Tournament at Fort Payne on Wednesday, earning its first ever berth in the AHSAA State Tennis Championships.
“I cannot describe how proud I am of the team,” said Scottsboro head coach Megan Manning, “We knew going in that we were going to have to win some tough matches that we struggled with earlier on in the season, but the team worked hard every day to improve their game and rise above the bar. It is extremely exciting to be a part of this and make school history.”
Scottsboro plays in the Class 6A State Tournament April 21-22 at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile.
Scottsboro, which finished second to Arab in the sectional team standings, had four finals appearances.
Lily Turlington and Madison Blanton teamed up to win the sectional championship in No. 3 doubles, defeating their Arab opponents 6-1, 2-6 and 12-10 (tiebreaker).
“Madison and Lily went into a third set and their win helped solidify the team placing second,” Manning said. “Both of these girls are the youngest in the lineup but you would have never known that. Their performance showed that all of the work they put in was worth it. The conditioning, the mental toughness and the will to fight for it showed and was a key factor in our success.”
Turlington and Blanton also finished as the runner-up at No. 5 and No. 6 singles respectively while Summer Miller was the runner-up at No. 3 singles. Ella Ritter reached the semifinal round at No. 4 singles while Ashton Baker at No. 1 and Mallie Earnest at No. 2 fell in the quarterfinal round.
Scottsboro also had three finals appearances in the Class 6A Boys Section 8 Tournament on Monday, getting sectional runner-up finishes from Dylan Chastain at No. 4 singles and Levi Hambrick at No. 6 singles as wells as from Hambrick and Luke Potter at No. 6 doubles. “This was a tie for the most medals won at a sectional tournament for the boys. This is the most we have ever had on the girls side,” Manning said. “This sets a new standard for the future of Scottsboro Tennis.”
