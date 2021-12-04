The 2021 Class 6A All-Region 7 team has been released, and a number of Scottsboro football players have been recognized for their performances during region play this past season.
A total of 11 Scottsboro players were named either first- or second-team all-region or all-region honorable mention.
The all-region teams and honorable mention list were put together by the region’s coaches from Scottsboro, Arab, Fort Payne, Oxford, Pell City, Southside and Springville.
Scottsboro had five first-team selections (two offense , two on defense and one on special teams), six second-team selections (three on offense, two on defense and one on special teams) and one honorable mention defensive selection.
Scottsboro’s first-team all-region offensive selections were senior offensive lineman Harley Moore, senior long snapper Will Dukes and sophomore running back Keelan Alvarez, who ran for 444 yards and five touchdowns on 93 carries while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. The Wildcats’ first-team defensive all-region selections were senior linebacker Cade Holder (77 tackles, two forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries) and senior defensive lineman Sam Dukes (52 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries).
Scottsboro’s second-team selections on offense were senior running back Landon Grider (537 yards and two touchdowns on 135 carries), senior offensive lineman Aydan Turner and junior offensive lineman Steve Davis, on special teams was kicker Alvaro Cazola (one field goal, 11-for-11 PATs) and on defense were linebacker Will Dukes (85 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, forced fumble) and Luke Terrell (31 tackles, three for a loss, two interceptions, forced fumble). Scottsboro senior defensive lineman Barclay Butler was named honorable mention, finishing the season with 55 tackles, seven for a loss, four quarterback sacks, 22 quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.
Scottsboro retroactively finished fourth with a 3-3 record in Class 6A Region 7 after receiving a forfeit from Springville for use on ineligible player — Springville edged the Wildcats 24-21 in September on a last-second field goal — after the season ended. Had the forfeit been received prior to the start of playoffs, Scottsboro would’ve have played in the Class 6A playoffs.
Region champion Oxford quarterback Sam Robertson was named the Class 6A Region 7 Offensive MVP while Arab defensive lineman Jonathan Pugh was the 6A Region 7 Defensive MVP. Oxford’s Sam Adams was the region Coach of the Year.
