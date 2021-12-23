The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team wrapped up its stay in the Cherokee Invitational with another win over Cherokee County team.
The Wildcats built a double-digit lead after one quarter before salting away the win in the fourth quarter for a 74-49 victory over No. 10-ranked Sand Rock on Tuesday at Spring Garden High School.
It was the sixth straight win for Scottsboro (13-3), which also defeated Cherokee County and 2A No. 6 Spring Garden during the Cherokee Invitational.
The Wildcats built a 22-10 lead after one quarter and led 37-24 at halftime and 48-37 after three quarters before outscoring Sand Rock 26-12 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Parker Bell scored 17 points and Kyle Wright netted 13 and Tyson Sexton added 11 for Scottsboro, which also got nine points from Ethan Roberts and eight each from Jameson Gray and Tyler Shelton.
Kaden Justice was the lone score in double figures with 23 points for Sand Rock.
Patrick Ball Memorial
Christmas Classic
Oneonta 70, Skyline 67 — At Hokes Bluff, the Class 1A No. 3-ranked Vikings had their 10-game winning streak snapped with a close loss to 4A Oneonta on Tuesday.
Skyline (11-3) led 25-17 after one quarter and 39-32 at halftime. Oneonta tied the score 55-all after three quarters and outscored the Vikings 15-12 in the final quarter to advance to the tournament finals.
Skyline senior Weston Avans recorded a triple-double, scoring 13 points, grabbing 16 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. The Vikings also got 14 points from Jayten Prince, nine from Chase Bickers and six from Will Avans.
Leading scorers for Oneonta (6-4) were Harrison Miller with 19, Davin Young with 12 and Emery Moore with 10.
Skyline’s game against Westbrook Christian on Wednesday was canceled.
Woodville 56, Phil Campbell 50 — At Woodville, the Panthers rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Class 3A Phil Campbell Tuesday night.
Woodville (5-7) trailed 19-17 after one quarter and 29-27 at halftime before moving in front 40-36 after three quarters. The Panthers sank 6 of 8 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to seal the win. They made 16 of 21 foul shots for the game.
Caleb Dolberry had a double-double for Woodville, scoring 18 points and grabbing a season-high 21 rebounds.
Brice Thompson scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for the Panthers while Garrett Copeland netted 11 points and Damien Benson added nine.
Cameron Habada scored 15 points, Hudson Hyde had 11 and Cole Pace had 10 for Phil Campbell (5-7).
Sardis 61, Woodville 45 — At Woodville, visiting Class 5A Sardis gradually pulled away from the Panthers to earn the win on Monday.
Woodville trailed 14-9, 32-25 and 49-37 at the quarter breaks.
Caleb Dolberry scored a game-high 24 points which Damien Benson netted 10 and Garrett Copeland pitched in five.
Eli Morton and Luke Martin scored 19 and 14 points respectively for Sardis (8-5).
