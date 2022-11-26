Scottsboro softball players Kambrie Doss and Brooklyn McGee will continue to be teammates after they wear an SHS jersey for the final time.
The seniors will go from Scottsboro teammates to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College teammates starting in spring 2024 after both signed with LBW during a signing ceremony at Scottsboro High School on Nov. 18.
“We’re like best friends, so it’s (comforting) to have someone there that you know,” McGee said.
“It just makes it even more exciting knowing she was coming too,” Doss said.
Doss and McGee are the second and third players to sign with LBW in recent years, joining former Scottsboro standout Caitlin Terrell as LBW softball players.
LBW, located in Andalusia, is getting a pair of players that helped Scottsboro win the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament championship and advance to the East-Central Regional last spring.
Doss, the Wildcats starting shortstop the past two seasons, batted .275 (28-for-102) with six doubles, 12 RBIs, 13 walks, 18 runs scored, six stolen bases, a .373 on-base percentage and a .706 OPS during her junior season in 2022. She also had a .917 fielding percentage and made only seven errors in 84 fielding chances.
Doss earned an offer from LBW following the regionals last season.
“I starting looking in to (LBW),” Doss said. “The community down there feels like Scottsboro. It will be fun (playing there). I’m thankful for the opportunity.”
McGee picked up a scholarship offer from LBW after attending a softball camp at the school.
McGee became Scottsboro’s starting catcher last season and batted .258 (25-for-97) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 15 RBIs, nine walks, a .333 on-base percentage and a .694 OPS. She also had a .985 fielding percentage while catching 133 1/3 innings.
“Since I stared playing I’ve wanted to play college softball,” McGee said. “I had kind of given up on it sophomore year because I wasn’t really getting much playing time, so I didn’t feel very confident about that. But my junior year I got to play a lot, starting catcher, that boosted my confidence and I went for it.”
Former Scottsboro softball head coach Robyn Johnson said Doss and McGee have worked hard to earn their college softball opportunities.
“This is a product of hard work. Both worked really hard throughout the years to get better,” Johnson said. “The ability to get to sign to play in college is very rare. To be able to play ball, do what you love to do, and get your school paid for, that’s a blessing from God. I’m very proud of Brooklyn and Kambrie. It’s been a lot of fun coaching (them) for the past five years.”
