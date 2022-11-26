Scottsboro softball players Kambrie Doss and Brooklyn McGee will continue to be teammates after they wear an SHS jersey for the final time.

The seniors will go from Scottsboro teammates to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College teammates starting in spring 2024 after both signed with LBW during a signing ceremony at Scottsboro High School on Nov. 18.

