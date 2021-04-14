The Scottsboro varsity girls golf team now has a tournament championship on its 2021 resume.
The Wildcats won Pirate Invitational at Clear Creek Golf Course in Boaz on Friday.
Scottsboro finished with a team score of 269.
Abby Hambrick and Kaitlyn Price earned all-tournament honors while leading the Scottsboro effort.
Hambrick was the tournament’s medalist, shooting a 5-over par 77 during the 18-hole tournament.
Price finished third overall in the individual standings with a 90 and Bailey Summner shot a 102.
On Monday, Scottsboro finished third in the James Clemens Invitational at Canebrake Golf Club in Athens.
Hambrick led the Wildcats with a 4-over par 76, earning an all-tournament selection with a fifth-place overall individual finish.
Price shot a 97 for the Wildcats while Shelby Cooley shot a 108 and Anna Claire Childress shot a 114.
Scottsboro hosts the Scottsboro Girls Golf Invitational today at the Goose Pond Colony Lake Course. It starts at 1 p.m.
SHS boys finish third at James Clemens Invitational — At Athens, Scottsboro posted a third-place finish in the James Clemens Invitational at the Canebrake Golf Club on Monday.
Matt Croft shot a 6-over par 78 for Scottsboro while Drake Hogland shot an 80, John Bone and Buckner Anderson both shot an 81 and Ethan Roberts shot an 87.
Will Harrington shot an 83 while playing as an individual.
Scottsboro hosts the Scottsboro Boys Golf Invitational today at the Goose Pond Colony Lake Course. It starts at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.