The Section varsity boys basketball team has gotten going at the right time, and now it enters the postseason after a win over ranked opponent.
The Lions posted their sixth win in their last eight games thanks to a 65-62 victory at Class 1A No. 8-ranked Skyline Friday night.
Section (8-17), which lost 80-69 to the Vikings back on Nov. 11, trailed 14-6, 23-21 and 41-40 at the quarter breaks before taking the lead in the fourth quarter and sinking 10 of 16 free-throw attempts down the stretch to close out the win.
Aaron Waldrop led the Lions with 18 points while Antonie Jonathan had 17, Dylan Pope had 13, Josh Varner had 10 and Kodee Vaught had seven.
Jayten Prince had a double-double of 16 points and 18 rebounds for Skyline (20-9) while Bryant Kennamer had 16 points and five assists and Will Avans had 13 points and nine rebounds. The Vikings also got six points and eight rebounds from Chase Bickers, five points from Scott York, three points and three assists from Dillon Stephens and three points from Landon Rousseau.
Skyline 62, Section 17 — At Skyline, the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak after defeating visiting Jackson County foe Section Friday night.
Skyline (25-4) raced out to a 28-3 lead after one quarter before stretching their advantage to 41-7 at halftime and 57-15 after three quarters.
Blakely Stucky scored 18 points, Kania King tallied 16 and Lexie Stucky netted 10 for the Skyline, which also got five each from Sage Lewis and Kenzie Manning, four from Brinlee Potts, three from Audra Bellomy and one from Jaslynn Wilkinson.
Taegan Whitmire scored eight points for Section (6-18) while Julianna Varner had three points and Charlee Kay, Karlie Hancock and Joanna Newsome had two each.
