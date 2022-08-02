Sboro

Scottsboro’s Nate Warren (left), head coach Cris Bell (center) and Trey Cooper answer questions during the 2022 Jackson-DeKalb Football Media Day.

 Special Photo | Glendon Poe

Scottsboro head football coach Cris Bell and his coaching staff stressed to the Wildcats this offseason and fall practice about thinking “like a football player.”

The Wildcats, who finished 4-6 last season including a forfeit by Springville, were done in by mental miscues for much of the season, Bell said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.