Scottsboro head football coach Cris Bell and his coaching staff stressed to the Wildcats this offseason and fall practice about thinking “like a football player.”
The Wildcats, who finished 4-6 last season including a forfeit by Springville, were done in by mental miscues for much of the season, Bell said.
“On both sides of the ball, when you go back and turn on the film, look at what happened and (see) why the result was the result it was, the biggest takeaway was that we had too many mental mistakes,” Bell said. “It’s getting those (miscues) cleaned up and really, learning to think like a football player.”
Bell, senior defensive back Trey Cooper and senior right tackle Nate Warren discussed Scottsboro’s upcoming 2022 season during Friday’s Jackson-DeKalb Football Media Day at the Tom Bevil Enrichment Center in Rainsville.
Cooper believes being more familiar with Bell’s systems and philosophies will help the Wildcats cut down on mental miscues in 2022.
“It’s different this year,” Cooper said. “Everyone’s more confident with everything.”
“We’ve come a long way in a little more than 12 months now,” he said. “Certainly learned a lot about our guys. They’ve bought into everything we we’ve asked them to do.”
Warren has been pleased with the Wildcats’ work leading up to the season.
“We’re just trying to work hard every single day,” he said.
Scottsboro’s offseason featured some conditioning changes, as Bell and Co. instituted a new strength and conditioning program aimed at helping alleviate the injury issues the Wildcats endured a season ago.
“When you get decimated by injury, you’re going to look at what we need to do differently to keep guys from getting hurt. The goal of your offseason program, your strength and conditioning, is to minimize injury,” Bell said. “We adjusted what we’re doing. We’re being more intentional about conditioning. A lot of times as football coaches, some of things I think that we traditionally think we do for conditioning, really what it does is just get our guys tired. The more tired we are, the more susceptible we’re going to be to injury. We’ve going to find out if that makes a difference.”
Scottsboro has 68 players on its roster, with 15 starters returning.
“We have a lot of guys that have (played) legitimate, meaningful snaps,” said Bell, whose team has seven starters back on offense and six on defense.
Scottsboro, which moves back to the Class 5A this season and competes in 5A Region 7, opens its 2022 campaign with back-to-back rival showdowns with Fort Payne and North Jackson before starting region play.
“Challenging schedule, new region,” Bell said. “A lot of old rivalries going to be renewed for the community. Excited about that.”
