Scottsboro head baseball coach Jess Smith can think of many things that make senior Collin Perkins a key player for the Wildcats.
Many of them seems to point to one theme — consistency.
“He’s a consistent, hard-nosed worker,” Smith said. “Collin has been one of our most humbled workers. He works in silence, but he defines one of the key roles in being successful in the game of baseball, and that’s never get too high, never get too low no matter how things are going. You’re going to get the same out of him every day.”
Smith had seen those qualities on the display the past three seasons, and starting next season, the coaches at Shorter University will get to see that from Perkins.
The Scottsboro senior second baseman/pitcher signed a letter of intent with Shorter during a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Scottsboro High School.
Perkins chose Shorter over West Alabama and Union.
“(This has) been in the works for a long time, ever since I was little,” Perkins said of his longtime goal to play college baseball. “A lot of time, extra hours, extra work. It get to (play collegiately). It means a lot.”
Perkins began attending camps at Shorter as a sophomore and “felt at home” on the Rome, Georgia campus. When Shorter offered him the opportunity to join the program, Perkins knew “that was where I wanted to go.”
Shorter in an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Gulf South Conference.
Perkins is a three-year starter for Scottsboro, totaling 46 career hits (.256 average) in 61 games with 14 doubles, 22 RBIs and 18 stolen bases while recording 12 strikeouts over six career appearances on the mound. Through 13 games this season, Perkins is 11-for-48 at the plate with six doubles, six RBIs and 11 runs scored and has made three appearances on the mound, including two starts, totaling 11 strikeouts. He was received Scottsboro’s Defensive MVP award for the 2021 season.
Smith said Perkins has a “high baseball IQ” and is “an extension of the coaching staff” on the field.
“He loves the game of baseball (and) plays it the right way every single day,” Smith said of Perkins. “It’s been an honor to coach a player like Collin. Collin is an outstanding young man off the field, extremely high character. He’s a great worker. He’s put in a lot of hours behind the scenes when nobody else was watching to make a dream come true.”
