Scottsboro’s Collin Perkins has signed to play college baseball at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia. Pictured seated (left to right) are Jaime Perkins, Collin Perkins and Michael Perkins. Back row: Scottsboro assistant principal Scott Hodges, Huntsville Knights Summer Baseball organization director Justin Lawless, Scottsboro head coach Jess Smith, Scottsboro assistant coach Michael Knighton and Scottsboro assistant coach Cade Medley.