The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team remained undefeated on its home court with a perfect run through its holiday classic.
Scottsboro (10-2) posted a 3-0 record during the Don Webb Classic last week. The Wildcats, who are 5-0 at Hambrick Hall this season, opened the event with a 77-36 victory over Cleveland. Scottsboro led 30-8, 48-24 and 65-34 at the quarter breaks. Blake Jones scored a game-high 24 points for the Wildcats while Parker Bell had 11, BJ Harris and Cordell Worthy eight each, JaVaris Branford and Tyson Sexton seven each and Jordan Davis four.
Scottsboro then posted a 60-47 win over Decatur Heritage. Sexton scored 17 of his team-leading 19 points in the second half for Scottsboro while Harris netted 12, Bradford nine, Harris seven and Jones five.
The Wildcats then closed the event with a 55-53 win over Class 3A No. 3-ranked Fyffe. Scottsboro trailed 10-8 after one quarter before leading 29-26 at halftime and 47-41 after three quarters. The game was tied 53-all in the closing seconds when Harris came up with a steal and scored the game-winning basket on a goaltend by Fyffe. Harris finished with 24 points while Davis had 16, Bell six, Sexton five and Worthy four. Parker Godwin scored 17 points and Micah Johnson netted 10 for Fyffe (9-4).
Section finishes third in West Morgan Christmas Classic — At Trinity, the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Lions went 2-1 on the way to a third-place finish in the West Morgan Christmas Classic last week.
Section (9-6) opened the tournament with a 68-57 quarterfinal round win over Class 6A No. 10-ranked Gardendale. The game was tied 14-all after one quarter, while Section led 31-30 at halftime and trailed 51-50 after three quarters. Section then outscored the Rockets 18-6 in the fourth quarter to win. Logan Patterson scored 18 points and Alex Guinn netted 17 for the Lions. Dominik Blair and Kaden Bradford added 10 each for Section while Jared Reed had five and Drake McCutchen and Gabe Hilley had four each.
The Lions fell to Class 4A No. 6 Good Hope 89-71 in the semifinals. Section trailed 24-12, 52-22 and 74-46 at the quarter breaks. Hilley and Patterson scored 16 points each for the Lions while Guinn and McCutchen had nine each and Reed had eight.
Section defeated Class 4A No. 10 West Morgan 66-46 in the tournament’s third-place game. The Lions trailed 33-24 at halftime before surging in front 46-39 after three quarters. Section outscored the Rebels 20-7 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Patterson closed with 23 points for the Lions while McCutchen had 12, Hilley 11, Guinn nine and Braden Arndt six.
North Jackson wins two in Border Battle event — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, North Jackson won both of its games during the South Pittsburg Border Battle last week.
North Jackson opened the event with a 59-51 win over Richard Hardy (Tennessee). The Chiefs led 19-4 after one quarter, 27-25 at halftime and 43-35 after three quarters. Akilan Summers led the Chiefs with 17 points while Preston Miller had nine, Brady Cunningham eight, Gavin Cooper and Cade Reed six each and Nick Sprinkel four.
The Chiefs closed the event with a 58-41 win over Marion County (Tennessee). North Jackson led 13-12, 28-20 and 40-32 at the quarter breaks. Reed scored a game-high 20 points and Summers added 15 for the Chiefs, who also got nine from Cunningham and six from Miller.
NSM goes 2-1 in Florida tournament — At Panama City, Florida, the Class 2A No. 5-ranked Bison posted a 2-1 record in the Marlin Classic last week.
NSM (10-4) opened the tournament with a 83-85 loss to Providence Christian (Georgia), the No. 4-ranked team in Georgia’s Class 1A Private School rankings. NSM led 20-15 after one quarter and 43-36 at halftime before falling behind 68-62 after three quarters. Derek Bearden and Russ Marr scored 23 points each for the Bison while Luke Maples had 18, Drue Carlton eight and Noah Helton six.
NSM rebounded with an 89-63 win over Arnold (Florida). The Bison led 27-18, 62-39 and 87-52 at the quarter breaks. Marr sank eight 3-pointers and closed with 41 points for the Bison. Luke Maples and Derek Bearden netted 16 and 15 points respectively for NSM while Carlton had six, Helton five and Chandler Sullivan four.
The Bison closed the tournament with a 100-49 win over Liberty County (Florida). Luke Maples scored a game-high 30 points, including 22 in the first half, for the Bison. Russ Marr scored 24 of his 27 points in the first half while Derek Bearden had 13, Carlton nine, Sullivan eight and Helton nine.
Pisgah splits games in Border Battle event — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, Pisgah went 1-1 during the South Pittsburg Border Battle last week.
Pisgah (3-5) closed the tournament with a 96-45 victory over Richard Hardy (Tennessee). The Eagles led 27-15 after one quarter before outscoring Richard Hardy 41-10 in the second quarter to build a 68-25 halftime lead. Pisgah led 83-41 after three quarters. Jacob Hendricks led Pisgah with 17 points and Dylan Mathis added 15 while Mason Holcomb had 14, Brody Parker and Jarrett Keller 10 each, Zach Cornelison nine, Rhyan Barrett eight, Parker Law six and Legion McCrary five.
Pisgah opened the event with a 69-42 loss to Upperman (Tennessee). The Eagles trailed 20-12, 33-21 and 53-28 at the quarter breaks. Hendricks scored 15 points for Pisgah while Parker had 14 and Law had seven.
Skyline goes 1-2 — The Class 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings suffered a pair of losses to large school teams before rebounding with an area win last week.
Skyline lost to Class 5A Boaz 60-48 on Dec. 28 at Sylvania. The game was tied 14-all after one quarter before Skyline fell behind 36-32 at halftime and 47-35 after three quarters. Weston Avans led the Vikings with 20 points while Jaylon Clements had 12 and Matt Burton had 10.
Skyline then fell 84-61 to Class 6A Fort Payne during a game played at Scottsboro in the Don Webb Classic. The Vikings led 17-15 after one quarter but trailed 40-30 at halftime and 62-41 after three quarters. Avans led Skyline with 25 points while Clements had 14, Chase Bickers nine and Dylan Knight five.
On Dec. 30, Skyline improved to 3-0 in Class 1A Area 13 play with a 60-47 win over visiting Valley Head. The Vikings led 12-9 after one quarter but the game was tied 20-all at halftime. Skyline led 45-34 after three quarters. Clements led the Vikings with 18 points while Bickers had 12, Avans 10, Burton eight, Logan Evans five and Curtis Knopps four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.