Chase Bickers

Chase Bickers shoots over a Winterboro defender during Skyline’s 60-43 Class 1A Northeast Regional semifinal victory on Monday at Jacksonville State University.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Chase Bickers and Bryant Kennamer are a good duo on the basketball court for the Class 1A No. 8-ranked Skyline boys basketball team, but their best football impressions helped the Vikings keep their season going.

Bickers threw a number of long passes behind the defense to Kennamer after Winterboro makes or misses, leading to many easy transition baskets for Kennamer or easy assists for Kennamer to other Vikings who were running the floor.

