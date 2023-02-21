Chase Bickers and Bryant Kennamer are a good duo on the basketball court for the Class 1A No. 8-ranked Skyline boys basketball team, but their best football impressions helped the Vikings keep their season going.
Bickers threw a number of long passes behind the defense to Kennamer after Winterboro makes or misses, leading to many easy transition baskets for Kennamer or easy assists for Kennamer to other Vikings who were running the floor.
“I just started looking up and Bryant was wide open,” Bickers said. “I’ll make that pass everyday.”
Those plays helped kickstart the Vikings to a 60-43 victory over Winterboro in the Class 1A Northeast Regional semifinals Monday afternoon at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
After a slow start, the Vikings outscored Winterboro 21-11 in the second quarter and never looked back.
“It felt like a test we’ve been studying for for two weeks,” said Skyline head coach Joey Rowell. “I felt like we were really prepared (and) I think the guys executed the game plan perfectly. We knew coming in (Winterboro was) very athletic, had guys that could really take the game over. I can’t say enough about these guys…they did a heck of a job executing the game plan. We took what they gave us, really valued the ball, took care of the ball. Rebounding, we did a good job with that. Overall, just tickled about where we are and the effort of my guys and the way we played.”
Skyline (24-9) advanced to play Area 15 rival and No. 3-ranked Oakwood Academy in the Class 1A Boys Northeast Regional championship game Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. It’s the fourth meeting of the season between the teams. Oakwood (19-7) won the teams’ regular-season area games before Skyline won the teams’ area tournament championship game on Feb. 11. The Skyline-Oakwood winner advances to play the Central Regional champion, either No. 2 Autaugaville or Loachapoka, in the Class 1A state tournament semifinals Monday, Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena.
It’s Skyline’s first regional finals appearance since the 2018-19 season.
“This was such a big goal for us,” said Skyline junior Jayten Prince. “Always want to come down here to Jacksonville and play well and hopefully make it to state. We want to keep going. We’re not satisfied. We won’t be until we make it to the state championship.”
Prince finished with 17 points, two assists and nine rebounds for Skyline while Dillon Stephens added 12 points and five rebounds. The Vikings also got nine points and six rebounds from Bickers, eight points, five assists and two steals from Kennamer, six points, six assists, seven rebounds and three blocked shots from Will Avans, six points from Scott York and two points from Landon Rousseau.
The Vikings shot 47% percent for the game (23-of-49) while limiting Winterboro to 30% shooting (19-of-64).
“(Skyline) played great defense,” said Winterboro head coach Blake Hanson. “Even though we were close within five feet (of the basket on a many shots), they were still contesting the shot. They play hard and made it tough for us to make shots.”
The game was tied 9-all after one quarter, but Skyline opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run thanks to Prince’s jumper and 3-pointers from Bickers and Stephens. The Vikings ultimately led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter before carrying a 30-20 lead into the halftime break. Winterboro cut the Skyline lead to 35-28 with 4:09 left in the third quarter, but Skyline finished the frame on a 9-0 run — Bickers started the run with a 3-pointer while York and Kennamer scored two layups and one layup respectively — to push its advantage to 44-28 entering the fourth quarter. Skyline led by as many as 25 points in the final period.
