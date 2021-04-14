Pisgah and Skyline track and field athletes enjoyed solid finishes during the Albertville Invitational on Friday.
Pisgah finished eighth in the varsity girls division with 24 points while Pisgah and Skyline tied for eighth in the varsity boys division with 26.5 points.
Fort Payne (251 points) won the varsity girls division title while Albertville won the varsity boys division crown.
Here are the results for Pisgah and Skyline athletes during the meet:
PISGAH GIRLS
100-meter dash
14. Jaiden Gibson (14.88)
200-meter dash
17. Kayana Stewart (32.63)
400-meter dash
20. Rhylee Bell (1:15.72)
23. Kayana Stewart (1:16.87)
800-meter run
15. Rhylee Bell (3:05.70)
18. Laily Brown (3:21.01)
24. Addyson Barnett (3:46.52)
1600-meter run
6. Nevaeh Evans (6:36.40)
19. Laily Brown (7:31.05)
23. Addyson Barnett (8:44.79)
3200-meter run
3. Nevaeh Evans (14:20.34)
300-meter hurdles
13. Emma Ellison (1:00.84)
4x800-meter relay
4. Pisgah (12:01.81)
High Jump
7. Kaylynn Morgan (4-0)
Long Jump
9. Jaiden Gibson (13-5)
12. Kaylynn Morgan (12-10)
17. Rhylee Bell (11-8)
Triple Jump
7. Kaylynn Morgan (27-9.5)
9. Jaiden Gibson (27-8)
10. Laily Brown (27-5.5)
Discus
15. Jenna Roberts (60-10.5)
Javelin
6. Emma Ellison (79-2)
Shot Put
6. Jenna Ellison (24-5)
8. Emma Ellison (24-4)
SKYLINE BOYS
100-meter dash
21. Logan Lewis (13.18)
28. Caleb Rowell (14.16)
200-meter dash
17. Karson Treece (26.44)
28. Caleb Rowell (29.38)
400-meter dash
4. Jamison Rowell (54.35)
21. Karson Treece (1:01.54)
24. Colby Hambrick (1:01.97)
800-meter run
26. Nathan Palmieri (3:05.81)
4x400-meter relay
7. Skyline (4:26.44)
High Jump
3. Jamison Rowell (5-6)
Long Jump
2. Jamison Rowell (20-3.5)
24. Ashton Ivy (13-11.5)
25. Nathan Palmieri (11-9.5)
Triple Jump
3. Jamison Rowell (38-10.5)
PISGAH BOYS
100-meter dash
12. Fox Tinker (12.25)
23. Rhyan Barrett (13.28)
27. Bob Johnson (13.85)
200-meter dash
12. Fox Tinker (25.85)
13. Mason Overdear (26.11)
26. Bob Johnson (28.03)
400-meter dash
17. Mason Overdear (1:00.49)
25. Fox Tinker (1:02.40)
26. Brodie Overdear (1:03.79)
800-meter run
19. Brodie Overdear (2:41.49)
20. Emanuel Elizondo (2:42.86)
21. Koen Smith (2:46.58)
1600-meter run
12. Tristan Little (5:23.79)
22. Bryant Overdear (5:54.27)
25. Brodie Ferguson (6:31.18)
3200-meter run
5. Tristan Little (11:46.66)
7. Emmanuel Elizondo (12:56.46)
12. Bryant Overdear (13:04.06)
300-meter hurdles
5. Jake Hendricks (49.46)
7. Jake Smith (55.17)
8. Caiden Hawkins (59.51)
4x400-meter relay
6. Pisgah (4:21.23)
4x800-meter relay (10:13.98)
High Jump
5. Jake Hendricks (5-4)
Long Jump
16. Jake Smith (15-5)
20. Caiden Hawkins (15-2)
22. Fox Tinker (14-2)
Triple Jump
5. Jake Hendricks (37-09.5)
14. Jake Smith (30-10)
Discus
18. Cole Shankles (62-2.5)
25. Rhyan Barrett (52-9.75)
Javelin
24. Caiden Hawkins (58-10)
Shot Put
7. Rhyan Barrett (37-8)
27. Cole Shankles (24-6.5)
