The Big Bass Splash featured a dramatic last day in the battle for the boat.
Dawson Lenz of Senoia, Georgia reeled in an 8.24-pounder Sunday morning to grab the lead and ultimate win the 2023 Big Bass Splash and its grand prize — a Phoenix 919 Pro XP Mercury powered bass boat valued at $55,000 — on Lake Guntersville at Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro.
The tournament, which featured hourly weigh-ins Friday through Sunday, paid out some $290,000 in cash and prizes. It also paid out prizes for the top-five overall finishers.
Scottsboro angler Gary Woodall had held the lead with a 7.83-pound bass since weighing during the 12-1 p.m. hourly weigh-in on Friday. His fish stayed on the top of the leaderboard throughout Saturday and until Sunday morning when Lenz weighed in the winning fish during the 8-9 a.m. hourly weigh-in. Woodall, whose big fish earned him a $3,000 prize on Friday, collected another $2,500 in cash for his second overall finish. Kerry Bethune of Boaz finished third (7.45 pounds) and Ronald Smith of Albertville finished fourth (7.35) while Jeffery Masters of Scottsboro was fifth (7.07). Masters won an additional $1,000 for his fish, which also won him $1,500 during the final hourly weigh-in on Sunday
Jackson County anglers lined their wallets during the tournament, including eight who won hourly weigh-ins. Bradley Kesler of Section won two hourly weigh-ins, one on Friday with a 6.11-pound bass and another on Saturday with 6.76-pounder. Other Jackson County anglers that won hourly weigh-ins were Corey Wheeler of Pisgah (6.52 pounds), Bradley Kesler of Section (6.11) and Randall McAllister of Scottsboro (6.74) on Friday, Glen Priest of Langston (7.00) and Kesler (6.76) on Saturday and Masters on Sunday.
Two local anglers won a bonus prize of $1,000 for catching fish of exact weights. Alton Holcomb of Flat Rock cashed in with a 3-pounder on Friday while Kesler caught a four-pounder on Saturday.
Here is the complete list of finishes for local anglers in the 2023 Sealy Outdoors Big Bass Splash (in parenthesis are fish weights and the prize money total the angler received):
FRIDAY
7-8 a.m. weigh-in
1. Corey Wheeler, Pisgah (6.52; $1,500)
3. Billy Murphree, Section (5.50; $600)
5. Cooper Lively, Scottsboro (4.99; $500)
6. Robert Davis, Stevenson (4.67; $450)
9. Billy May, Scottsboro (4.48; $350)
15. Bert Gross, Scottsboro (4.13; $200)
17. Glenn Priest, Langston (4.10; Bonus)
8-9 a.m. weigh-in
3. DeAndree Lee, Dutton (6.09; $600)
6. Randall McAllister, Scottsboro (5.60; $450)
7. Jeffery Masters, Scottsboro (5.53; $400)
8. Melvin Martin, Woodville (5.43; $375)
10. Paige Roden, Fackler (4.94; $325)
13. Daniel Trevino Jr, Langston (4.78; $250)
9-10 a.m. weigh-in
1. Bradley Kesler, Section (6.11; $1,500)
10. Palmer Norris, Scottsboro (4.63; $325)
11. Michael McCrakin, Scottsboro (4.52; $300)
10-11 a.m. weigh-in
1. Randall McAllister, Scottsboro (6.74; $1,500)
2. DeWayne Woodall, Scottsboro (6.55; $750)
3. Margaret Pain, Scottsboro (6.33; $600)
10. Bradley Kessler, Section (5.07; $325)
15. Robert Higgins, Section (4.65; $200)
11 a.m-12 p.m. weigh-in
4. Landon Green, Higdon (5.09; $550)
7. Jordan Eakin, Stevenson (4.90; $400)
11. Joe May, Scottsboro (4.69; $300)
13. Palmer Norris, Scottsboro (4.61; $250)
17. Larry Anderson, Scottsboro (4.47; Bonus)
12-1 p.m. weigh-in
1. Gary Woodall, Scottsboro (7.83; 3,000)
4. DeAndree Lee, Dutton (6.09; $550)
5. Donald Crabtree, Stevenson (5.82; $500)
6. Andrew Rash, Fackler (5.65; $450)
12. Danny Buckner, Woodville (4:48; $275)
1-2 p.m. weigh-in
3. Tim Buckner, Scottsboro (5.33; $600)
9. Houston Jackson, Flat Rock (4.73; $350)
16. Bradley Kesler, Section (4.52, Bonus Cash)
SATURDAY
7-8 a.m. weigh-in
1. Glen Priest, Langston (7.00; $1,500)
2. Eddy Bolt, Woodville (6.66; $750)
12. Danny Buckner, Woodville (4.57; $275)
16. Kevin Atkinson, Scottsboro (4.31; Bonus)
17. Spencer McCrary, Scottsboro (4.27; Bonus)
8-9 a.m. weigh-in
1. Bradley Kesler, Section (6.76; $3,000)
4. Robert Hargis, Section (4.95; $550)
5. Bruce West, Scottsboro (4.95; $500)
6. Jonathan Kennedy, Section (4.75; $450)
12. Matt Johnson, Section (4.43; $275)
13. Stan Webb, Dutton (4.39; $250)
14. Tom Womack, Langston (4.32; $225)
9-10 a.m. weigh-in
7. Robert Hargis, Section (5.06; $400)
8. Kevin Beasley, Hollywood (4.98; $375)
10-11 a.m. weigh-in
3. Timothy Morris, Scottsboro (5.46; $600)
15. Wendall Lance, Langston (4.58; $200)
11 a.m-12 p.m. weigh-in
2. Charlotte Guthrie, Hollywood (5.49; $750)
13. Tim Simmons, Hollywood (4.82; $250)
12-1 p.m. weigh-in
10. Junior Lewis, Scottsboro (4.84; $325)
11. Daniel “Ed” Patterson, Scottsboro (4.75; $300)
1-2 p.m. weigh-in
6. Landon Green, Higdon (6.05; $450)
8. DeWayne Woodall, Scottsboro (5.57; $375)
10. Corey Wheeler, Pisgah (5.41; $325)
SUNDAY
7-8 a.m. weigh-in
2. Robert Miller, Hollywood (6.35; $750)
5. Dacey Motes, Scottsboro (5.19; $500)
11. Alan Petty, Scottsboro (4.73; $300)
14. Terrance Woodall, Scottsboro (4.38; $225)
8-9 a.m. weigh-in
5. Joshua McCanlesss, Stevenson (4.79; $500)
9-10 a.m. weigh-in
4. Brandon Cooper, Bridgeport (5.39; $550)
8. Kevin Atkinson, Scottsboro (4.98; $375)
10. Caston Roberts, Flat Rock (4.87; $325)
13. Jason Johnson, Scottsboro (4.57; $250)
16. Benjie Allen, Scottsboro (4.47; Bonus)
10-11 a.m. weigh-in
2. Bridger Thomas, Scottsboro (5.25; $750)
5. Gerald Thompson, Bridgeport (5.15, $500)
6. Andrew Rash, Fackler (5.10; $450)
11. Buckner Anderson, Scottsboro (4.29; $300)
15. DeWayne Woodall, Scottsboro (4.09, $200)
11 a.m-12 p.m. weigh-in
12. Alton Holcomb, Flat Rock (4.65; $275)
14. Wyatt Weldon, Flat Rock (4.62, $225)
12-1 p.m. weigh-in
14. Danny Buckner, Woodville (4.60; $225)
1-2 p.m. weigh-in
1. Jeffery Masters, Scottsboro (7.07; $1,500)
2. Daniel Kennedy, Hollywood (6.37; $750)
6. Robert Hargis, Section (5.20; $450)
9. DeWayne Woodall, Scottsboro (4.95; $350)
13. Seth Ridley, Stevenson (4.79; $250)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.