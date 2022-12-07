The Scottsboro varsity girls and boys indoor track and field teams opened the 2022-23 season on a solid note.
Scottsboro athletes posted two wins and 11 Top-10 finishes during the Magic City Invitational No. 2 at the Birmingham Crossplex Saturday afternoon.
“Overall, I think we had a very solid performance at our season opener,” said Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson.
Scottsboro had two event championships and seven Top-10 finishes in the varsity boys divisions in the event, which did not tabulate team scores.
Virginia Tech signee Maddox Hamm started where he left off last indoor season in which he won a state title in the pole vault. The Scottsboro senior took the top spot Saturday with a vault of 16 feet, continuing his long win streak in the event.
Scottsboro also got a win in the 4x800-meter relay, as Cameron Estes, Evan Hill, Stephen Jones and Hamilton Richardson teamed up to take first with a time of 8:21.78.
Scottsboro also got Top-10 finishes from Hill (9:26.74) and Jones (9:29.19), who placed third and fourth respectively, while Richardson finished fourth in the 1600-meter run (4:33.13), Austin Burger was sixth in the shot put (42-7.75) and Estes ninth in the 800-meter run (2:08.10). Luke Terrell finished 11th in the long jump (19-5.75) and 17th in the triple jump (38-4.25) for Scottsboro, Quince Franklin placed 13th (5-6) in the long jump and Tre Bland finished 32nd in the long jump (17-11.75).
In the 60-meter dash, Roland Moser finished 74th (7.65 seconds) while Terrell was 86th (7.73), Bland 89th (7.74), Xavier McCamey 105th (7.86) and Keelan Alvarez 118th (8.01) while Gabe Jackson was 37th (55.70) and Moser 63rd (57.71) in the 400. McGowan Holt finished 70th (2:32.01), Jackson Reynolds 86th (2:36.42) and Carter Hodges 105th (2:55.12) in the 800 while Brady Strickland finished 27th (5:03.30) in the 1600, River Green was 42nd (5:21.39), Jace Kennedy 47th (5:28.76) and Josh Laney 78th (6:10.77).
Scottsboro’s Alvarez, Bland, McCamey and Moser teamed up to place 27th in the 4x200-meter relay (3:59.19).
Meanwhile, UNA signee Emma Bradford had the top finish for the Scottsboro girls with a second-place finish (11:36.83) in the 3200-meter run.
Ally Campbell also had a Top-10 finish in the 1600-meter run with, finishing sixth (5:41.34) while Cadence Laughlin was 39th (6:40.63) in that event while Ava Selby was 51st (7:04.89), Lauren Judge 52nd (7:05.28) and Brooklyn Chastain 60th (7:41.91). In the 800-meter run, Smith Bradford finished 17th (2:41.77) while Mabry Bonsai was 23rd (2:42.61), Laughlin 56th (3:01.42), Sadye Webb 88th (3:27.12) and Avery Earnest 102nd (3:48.43). Lela Moser placed 37th (1:07.27) and Chloe Lamonica was 127th (1:23.79) in the 400-meter dash while Moser was 63rd (8.89), Lana Emanuel 108th (9.50), Maria Pascual 123rd (10.13) and Lamonica 125th (10.30) in the 60-meter dash. Lana Emanuel finished 38th (11-9) in the long jump.
In relay races, Scottsboro’s 4x800-meter relay team of Campbell, Bonsall, Emma Bradford and Smith Bradford finished sixth (10:31.34) while the 4x400 relay team of Moser, Campbell, Bonsall and Smith Bradford placed 10th (4:42.54).
Pisgah — At Birmingham, Pisgah had athletes compete in the Magic City Invitational No. 2 at the Birmingham Crossplex Saturday afternoon.
Katie Edwards, Destiny Lewis, Kayana Stewart and Naveah Evans teamed up for Pisgah to finish 15th (12:44.34) in the girls 4x800-meter relay.
Stewart finished 37th (11 feet, 10 inches) and Lewis was 50th (10-6) in the long jump and Kenyde Givens was 47th (12-11) in the shot put for the Eagles while Evans was 49th (6:59.95), Edwards 50th (7:00.33) and Stewart 54th (7:10.11) in the 1600-meter run. Addyson Barnett finished 83rd (3:21.02) in the 800-meter run while Emilee Fetter was 123rd (1:22.28), Barnett 128th (1:24.46) and Givens 130th (1:27.10) in the 400-meter dash, and Fetter finished 118th (9.87 seconds) and Riley Grider was 127th (10.42) in the 60-meter dash.
In the varsity boys competition, Pisgah’s Mason Overdear, Manny Elizondo Tristan Little and Brodie Ferguson teamed up to finish eighth in the 4x800-meter relay (9:42.91). Ferguson finished 37th (2:20.49) and Little was 48th (2:23.93) in the 800-meter run for the Eagles, who also got an 80th-place finish from Elizondo (2:34.89), an 83rd-place finish from Layne Howell (2:35.31) and a 109th-place finish from Landyn Little (2:56.93). Howell (1:09.86) and Little (1:14.05) also finished 132nd and 138th respectively for Pisgah in the 400-meter dash.
Skyline — At Birmingham, a number of Vikings competed in the Magic City Invitational No. 1 Saturday morning at the Birmingham Crossplex.
Ashton Ivy had Skyline’s best finish, placing 16th in the boys triple jump with a mark of 30 feet, 1.25 inches. Ivy also placed 37th in the long jump (14-0.25).
Jackson Fellman (35-1.75) and Isaiah Yates (29-10) was 37th in the shot put for Skyline while Chase Bickers (57.28) was 30th, Emir Becerra 73rd (1:07.14) and Ivy 74th (1:07.34) in the 400-meter dash. Bicker finished 62nd (8.04 seconds) in the 60-meter yard dash while Fellman was 79th (8.48), Becerra 82nd (8.68) and Drake Shiverdecker 89th (9.55).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.