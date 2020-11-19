The Skyline varsity girls basketball team posted an impressive win over last season’s Class 2A state champion.
The Vikings rallied from an early deficit to hand Collinsville a 64-52 setback Tuesday night at Skyline High School.
Skyline (3-0) trailed 21-14 after one quarter before moving in front 37-31 at halftime. The Vikings led 51-41 entering the fourth quarter.
Senior Gracie Stucky, who was honored Tuesday for eclipsing the 1,000 career point mark, closed with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists for Skyline. Gracie Rowell pitched in 14 points for the Vikings while Aidan Bellomy and Blakely Stucky added six points each.
Hadley Hamilton, one of three returning starters for Collinsville (0-1), scored 16 points. The Panthers, who moved up to Class 3A this season, also got 15 points from Emma Terrell and 10 from Olivia Akins.
Pisgah 65, Fyffe 40 — At Pisgah, the Eagles, the winner of the last three Class 3A state championships, opened up its first season in Class 2A since 2004 with a win over Fyffe Tuesday night.
The win was Pisgah’s 39th straight win on its home court. The Eagles’ last home loss was to Plainview on Dec. 2, 2016.
The Eagles (1-0), who spoiled Heather Powell’s Fyffe head-coaching debut, led 12-8 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 31-18 at halftime and 53-32 after three quarters.
Molly Heard, last season’s Class 3A Player of the Year, hit seven 3-pointers and closed with a game-high 31 points. The junior also has six rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals.
Kallie Tinker pitched in 12 points and two steals for the Eagles while Bella Bobo had seven points and Kennedy Barron had six points and nine rebounds.
Madison Myers scored 14 points and Livia Cowart netted 11 for Fyffe (0-1).
Plainview 60, Section 24 — At Section, visiting Plainview took control with a big second quarter en route to spoiling Section’s home opener Tuesday night.
Plainview led 16-11 after one quarter before stretching its advantage to 37-16 at halftime and 51-21 after three quarters.
Savannah White scored eight points for Section while Madison Armstrong netted six and Kenleigh Owens added five.
Hallie Brown and Elaine Puckett scored nine points each while Lauren Jimmerson added eight for Plainview (1-2).
Wednesday
St. Clair County 58, Section 55 — At Odenville, Section’s furious second-half rally attempt fell just short against Class 5A St. Clair County.
Section (0-4) fell behind 17-7 after one quarter and 37-16 at halftime before cutting the deficit to 41-30 after three quarters. The Lions got within three earlier in the fourth quarter before St. Clair County banked in a 3-pointer to stem Section’s rally and hold on to win.
Madison Armstrong scored 17 points and Kenleigh Owens netted 16, including 11 in the fourth quarter, for Section. The Lions also got six points from Savannah White, four each from Taegan Whitmire and Chloe Britt and three from Karlie Hancock.
Thursday
Sylvania 70, Pisgah 64 — At Sylvania, the Rams rallied from an early double-figure deficit to hand Pisgah its first loss of the season.
Pisgah (1-1) built a 29-14 lead after one quarter, but Sylvania (1-1) pulled within 39-34 at halftime and 51-49 after three quarters before outscoring the Eagles 21-13 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Kallie Tinker scored 26 points for Pisgah while Molly Heard had 12, Bella Bobo 10 and Kennedy Barron and Lila Kate Wheeler five each.
Kenadie Lee scored 17 points for Sylvania while Anna Farmer and Ambriel Stopyak had 15 points each and Kelby Chadwick had 10.
