The teams competed in the Fort Payne Invitational at FPHS last Friday in their final regular-season meets.
In the varsity girls division, Pisgah finished 10th with five points, NSM was 11th with four points and Section was 12th with 1.5 points. Meanwhile, Section was 11th with 13 points while Pisgah was 12th with six points.
Here are the results for all NSM, Pisgah and Section athletes:
› GIRLS
NSM
100-meter dash
20. Paisley Smith (14.98)
24. Aiyana Farmer (15.20)
26. Raygan Weldon (15.27)
200-meter dash
23. Paisley Smith (31.57)
24. Raygan Weldon (32.64)
33. Aiyana Farmer (32.86)
400-meter dash
14. Paisley Smith (1:08.14)
23. Raygan Weldon (1:11.73)
34. Aiyana Farmer (1:19.42)
800-meter run
25. Paisley Smith (2:56.79)
40. Raygan Weldon (3:16.69)
43. Aiyana Farmer (3:22.69)
Discus
10. Sara Mae Ellison (71-9)
Javelin
17. Sara Mae Ellison (72-8)
Shot Put
5. Sara Mae Ellison (29-8)
PISGAH
100-meter dash
23. Sarah Grace Gamble (15.15)
24. Jazlyn Pullen (15.20)
31. Riley Grider (15.50)
200-meter dash
25. Violet McKeehan (31.88)
29. Sarah Grace Gamble (32.31)
37. Alex Wright (34.62)
400-meter dash
27. Kyla Beveridge (1:15.60)
38. Kenyde Givens (1:26.23)
800-meter run
27. Nevaeh Evans (2:59.48)
28. Kyla Beveridge (2:59.69)
30. Katie Edwards (3:03.72)
1600-meter run
16. Katie Edwards (6:47.54)
20. Nevaeh Evans (7:17.76)
22. Kimberly Miller (7:22.53)
24. Kayana Stewart (7:31.20)
100-meter hurdles
10. Laily Brown (21.48)
300-meter hurdles
11. Laily Brown (58.88)
4x100-meter relay
10. Pisgah (58.73)
4x400-meter relay
10. Pisgah (5:42.60)
4x800-meter relay
7. Pisgah (11:57.38)
High Jump
10. Violet McKeehan (4-4)
Long Jump
12. Abigale Bain (14-5)
21. Jaiden Gibson (12-11.5)
23. Laily Brown (12-4.5)
Triple Jump
14. Abigale Bain (30-1.5)
16. Laily Brown (28-10.5)
Discus
7. Ashton Childress (79-3)
20. Kimberly Miller (51-3)
24. Emma Whisenant (49-3)
Javelin
12. Kimberly Miller (80-9)
13. Ashton Childress (76-11)
28. Emma Whisenant (39-5)
Shot Put
9. Ashton Childress (27-5)
18. Emma Whisenant (24-7)
30. Kenyde Givens (16-3)
SECTION
Long Jump
7. Karlie Hancock (15-0)
Triple Jump
13. Karlie Hancock (30-7.5)
Discus
26. Alley Grey (44-7)
29. Alondra Chaparro (36-4)
Javelin
23. Kortni Davis (55-5)
Shot Put
19. Kortni Davis (24-3)
28. Alondra Chaparro (17-6)
› BOYS
NSM
100-meter dash
15. Arturo Williams (12.35)
17. Korbin Arnold (12.44)
21. Carson Ellison (12.88)
200-meter dash
14. Arturo Williams (25.24)
800-meter run
16. Josue Luna (2:14.61)
1600-meter run
12. Josue Luna (5:06.63)
Long Jump
14. Noah Holland (17-7)
18. Carson Ellison (17-4.25)
Triple Jump
22. Korbin Arnold (34-1.5)
23. Noah Holland (34-1)
Discus
17. Chandler Sullivan (80-9)
20. Connor Garrett (77-10)
24. Vinnie Farmer (70-6)
Javelin
23. Cruz Yates (95-4)
32. Arian Garner (70-2)
35. Lucas Steele (57-6)
Shot Put
19. Lucas Steele (33-5)
20. Levi Pettijohn (32-8)
22. Chandler Sullivan (31-1)
PISGAH
100-meter dash
24. Eric Williams (12.99)
32. Josh Herron (14.02)
200-meter dash
20. Eric Williams (27.19)
21. Layne Howell (27.20)
28. Josh Herron (29.02)
400-meter dash
13. Mason Overdear (55.12)
31. Emanuel Elizondo (1:07.22)
32. Tristan Cuzzort (1:08.73)
800-meter run
19. Tristan Little (2:18.05)
20. Layne Howell (2:21.56)
1600-meter run
11. Tristan Litle (4:57.71)
13. Brodie Ferguson (5:06.72)
20. Emanuel Elizondo (5:27.22)
3200-meter run
7. Tristan Litle (10:50.31)
12. Emanuel Elizondo (11:58.61)
14. Brodie Ferguson (12:37.91)
300-meter hurdles
15. Layne Howell (52.05)
4x800-meter relay
6. Pisgah (9:22.03)
Long Jump
22. Mason Overdear (16-8.5)
24. Eric Williams (15-11)
31. Tristan Cuzzort (12-4)
Triple Jump
15. Mason Overdear (36-8.5)
28. Tristan Cuzzort (28-5.5)
Discus
12. AJ Gant (94-0)
26. Conley Rogers (63-0)
29. Adam Cole (51-9)
Javelin
21. Conley Rogers (97-9)
33. Josh Herron (65-11)
34. Eric Williams (60-5)
Shot Put
10. AJ Gant (37-2)
29. Josh Herron (25-1)
34. Adam Cole (20-8)
SECTION
100-meter dash
7. Brayden Williams (11.95)
26. Noah Haynes (13.26)
200-meter dash
23. Noah Haynes (27.41)
25. Carter Guinn (28.22)
400-meter dash
25. Leo Chaparro (1:03.26)
800-meter run
38. Giovanny Vega (2:47.54)
Long Jump
2. Antoine Jonathan (20-8)
12. Alec Spurgeon (18-8)
28. Eli Michaels (14-5)
Discus
27. Mario Ojeda (60-1)
Javelin
6. Skylar Gray (140-11)
28. Eli Michaels (86-10)
29. Diego Miguel (80-7)
Shot Put
14. Zach Cooley (35-6)
31. Mario Ojeda (23-8)
35. Samson Walker (18-1)
