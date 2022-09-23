The Scottsboro volleyball team picked up a win over a fellow Jackson County team on Thursday.
The host Wildcats held visiting North Sand Mountain to just 11 points combined in the first two sets on the way to sweeping a best-of-five match with the Bison at Carter Gymnasium.
Scottsboro (8-14) won the match 25-8, 25-3, 25-21.
Aubrey Ross led the Wildcats with nine kills while Brinley Ross totaled three aces and Tori Lynch had 12 assists.
For NSM (8-6), Cloey Davenport recorded four kills, one ace and six digs while Ashley Shrader had four kills, one ace and three digs, Allie Benson had four kills and three digs, Kameron Patterson and four kills and two digs, Amber Shrader had three kills and three digs, Raygan Weldon had 10 digs and Gabi Luna had five digs.
Woodville splits tri-match – At Woodville, the Panthers went 1-1 during a tri-match at home on Thursday.
Woodville suffered its first loss to a Class 1A opponent this year when No. 4-ranked Athens Bible swept the Panthers in a best-of-five Class 1A Area 15 match.
Woodville (13-4) did earn a split of Thursday’s tri-match by edging 3A Brindlee Mountain 2-1 in a best-of-three match.
Sylvania 3, Pisgah 0 — At Pisgah, the Eagles fell in 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 during a best-of-five match with Sylvania on Thursday.
Paisley Patalas finished with four kills and 25 digs for Pisgah (5-13), which also got two kills and 12 digs from Jaley Keller, two kills and 11 digs from Briley Caperton and 13 digs from Mara Anderson.
Tuesday
Pisgah splits tri-match with Valley Head, Fyffe — At Fyffe, the Eagles posted a win over Valley Head while falling to the host Red Devils during a tri-match.
Pisgah (5-12) defeated Valley Head 25-19, 25-8. Briley Caperton totaled six kills and 12 digs and Jaley Keller netted six kills and five digs while Abigail Bain had three kills and five aces.
The Eagles fell to Fyffe 25-10, 25-10. Bain led the Eagles with three kills while Keller had nine digs, Mara Anderson had eight digs and Kaylee McAllister had seven digs.
Ider 3, NSM 2 — At Higdon, visiting Ider rallied from a 2-0 deficit to edge North Sand Mountain in a best-of-five Class 2A Area 16 match.
NSM (8-5, 1-2) won the first two sets 25-11, 25-23 before Ider claimed the next three 28-18, 25-16 and 15-11.
Ashley Shrader totaled 20 kills, five digs and one block and Cloey Davenport had five kills, eight digs and three aces for NSM while Allie Benson had six kills, three aces, two digs and one block, Amber Shrader had two kills, three aces, two digs and one block and Kameron Patterson had eight digs, one kill and four aces. Raygan Weldon and Gabi Luna contributed 22 and 13 digs respectively while Rylee Reyes had one block.
Monday
Scottsboro 3, Pisgah 1 — At Pisgah, visiting Scottsboro notched their second win of the season over its county rival.
The Wildcats won the first two sets 25-8, 25-13 before Pisgah won the third set 25-20. Scottsboro (7-14) responded to win the fourth set 25-18 to win the best-of-five match.
Lilla Bell totaled 16 kills and Aubrey Ross contributed 12 kills and three aces for Scottsboro while Tori Lynch had 21 assists and Brinley Ross had 20 digs.
Jaley Keller recorded six kills and 21 digs for Pisgah (4-11) while Briley Caperton had five kills and three blocks, Claudia Barron had five kills, Mara Anderson had 32 digs and Paisley Patalas had 21 digs.
North Jackson 2, South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 1 — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, the Chiefs edged their state-line rival in a best-of-three match.
North Jackson won the first set 25-20, and after falling 25-23 in the second set, bounced back to claim the match with a 15-12 third-set victory.
Woodville 3, Whitesburg Christian 1 — At Huntsville, Woodville (12-3) completed a regular-season sweep of the Class 2A Whitesburg Christian with the best-of-five victory.
Supreme Courts Tournament — At Guntersville, three Jackson County teams took part in the Supreme Courts Tournament last Saturday.
Class 1A Woodville, which entered the tournament with a 10-0 record, went 1-3 while not playing a team smaller than 4A. The Panthers swept North Jackson 25-23, 25-22 while being swept in best-of-three matches with Class 4A No. 3-ranked Madison County and 5A teams Sardis and Sylacauga.
“We were very competitive against Sardis and Sylacauga,” said Woodville head coach Woody Beard. “I was proud of our effort as we competed against larger schools. Hopefully it will give us quality experience as we get ready for our tougher part of our schedule and prepare for the county and area tournaments ahead.”
North Jackson went 1-4 in the tournament, posting a 25-11, 25-18 win over Pisgah while suffering losses to Austin 25-17, 25-13, to 5A No. 8 Guntersville 25-4, 25-6, to Woodville 25-23, 25-22 and to Sylacauga 25-11, 25-15.
Pisgah also went 1-4 in the tournament. The Eagles swept Class 6A Columbia 25-21, 25-11 but suffered losses to Class 3A No. 7 Geraldine 25-10, 25-11, to 5A No. 7 Lawrence County 25-8, 25-6, to Phillips 28-26, 25-21 and North Jackson 25-11, 25-18.
