The Section football team lost a tough one Friday night.
Host Sand Rock scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally past the Lions for a 14-7 Class 2A Region 7 win at Russell Jacoway Stadium.
Section (0-4, 0-2) took a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Jackson LeRoy.
The score stayed that way until the fourth, when Sand Rock cut the lead to 7-6 after missing the PAT. But Sand Rock (1-3, 1-1) scored late to take the lead Alec Ashley’s 7-yard touchdown pass from Gatlin Cox.
Varner finished with 50 yards on 13 carries and also completed 6-of-15 passes for 118 yards. Kodee Vaught caught two passes for 80 yards.
