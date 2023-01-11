The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team used a fast start to secure a season sweep of a rival.
The Class 5A No. 8-ranked Wildcats stormed out to a 21-point lead after one quarter and never looked back, defeating visiting Fort Payne 83-52 Friday night at Hambrick Hall.
The win secured Scottsboro (12-6) a TopCat Rivalry sweep. It was also Scottsboro’s seventh straight win over Fort Payne. A month after edging Fort Payne 79-68 in the teams’ first meeting of the season, Scottsboro controlled the rematch from the get-go. The Wildcats built a 32-11 lead after one quarter before upping its lead to 47-24 at halftime and 68-38 after three quarters.
The Wildcats enjoyed a balanced scoring attack in the win, as five players scored in double figures and all 10 got into the scoring column. Seniors Parker Bell (15 points), Tyson Sexton (14) and Seth Whitmire (13) led the way for Scottsboro in their final game against Fort Payne. Davon Walker and Eli Sparks followed with 11 and 10 points respectively for Scottsboro while Jameson Gray added eight, Jake Jones had seven, Ethan Roberts had four, Kyle Wright had three and Tyler Shelton had one.
Luke Stephens scored 16 points for Fort Payne (7-13).
Skyline 84, Valley Head 53 — At Valle Head, No. 6-ranked Skyline sank 10 3-pointers en route to a Class 1A Area 15 win over the host Tigers on Friday.
Skyline (14-6, 4-2) led 22-13 before expanding its advantage to 48-26 at halftime. The Vikings led 66-38 after three quarters.
Four Skyline players scored in double figures. Bryant Kennamer led the way for the Vikings with 19 points while Jayten Prince netted 16, Will Avans had 14 and Chase Bickers had 13. Skyline also got nine points from Scott York, eight from Sam Utter, three from Dillon Stephens and two from Landon Rousseau. Ethan Webb scored 16 points and Eian Bain had 13 for Valley Head (6-12, 1-3).
Pisgah 75, Ider 31 — At Pisgah, the Eagles had four players score in double figures on the way to a Class 2A Area 15 win Friday night.
Pisgah (6-4, 2-1) led just 13-12 after one quarter before outscoring Ider 28-3 in the second quarter to build a 41-15 halftime lead. The Eagles led 68-23 after three quarters.
Brodie Overdear paced Pisgah with 18 points while Jakob Kirby and Levi Arnold scored 11 each and Jett Jeffery netted 10. The Eagles also got eight points from Luke Gilbert, six from Jack Smalley, five from Caleb Jenkins, four from Legion McCrary and two from Mason Holcomb. Griffin Weldon scored 12 points for Ider (1-14, 0-4).
New Hope 60, North Jackson 35 — At Stevenson, visiting New Hope outscored the Chiefs 20-3 in the second quarter to take command of the teams’ Class 4A Area 14 contest Friday night.
North Jackson (4-11, 0-2) trailed just 12-11 after one quarter before falling behind 32-14 at halftime. The Chiefs trailed 45-25 after three quarters.
Malachi Potter and CJ Gulley both scored nine points to lead North Jackson, which also got six each from Cadelle McDonald and Nick Jernigan, three from Jayden Eakin and two from Lane McCanless. Leading scorers for New Hope (13-4, 2-0) were Dawson Cambron with 17 points, Kolton Acklin with 15 and Riley Moore McGhee with 10.
Monday
Marion County (Tenn.) 62, North Jackson 47 — At Jasper, visiting North Jackson was unable to complete a season sweep of its state-line rival.
North Jackson (4-13), which defeated Marion County 75-62 at home back on Dec. 9, fell behind 19-7 after one quarter and pulled within 31-24 at halftime and 43-37 after three quarters before Marion County pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Jayden Eakin scored a game-high 25 points for North Jackson, which also got six from Tyler Brown, four each from Nick Jernigan and Jay Yates and three each from Cadelle McDonald and Jonathan Linderman.
