North Jackson head football coach Joe Hollis, Jr. has liked what he’s seen from his Chiefs during the first two weeks of preseason practice.
Now he’s ready to see how the Chiefs fare in game action.
North Jackson travels to the Tuscaloosa area on Friday to take on Class 6A Brookwood in a preseason jamboree.
Hollis said he’s eager to see how his team preforms against an opponent rather than the Chiefs’ own scout team.
“We’re excited about getting out there and competing against someone other than ourselves, he said. “We want to compete at a high level and get some quality reps against a 6A opponent. We want to see how physical our team will be.”
The jamboree will be the unofficial debut as Chiefs head coach for Hollis, who has been on the North Jackson coaching staff since 2014.
The jamboree kicks off at 7 p.m. The plan is for the varsity starters to play two-and-a-half to three quarters before giving way to younger players. Special teams plays won’t be live.
Hollis said finding a jamboree for this week wasn’t easy. Only teams that did not hold spring practice are permitted by the AHSAA to play a preseason jamboree this week, and it took a few days of searching before Hollis was able to line up an opponent.
“This will be the longest we’ll travel outside of a possible playoff game, so we’ll get to see how the kids travel and play on the road,” Hollis said. “It’s going to be good to measure ourselves against somebody else. We’ve been practicing for (three weeks) now and the kids are finally getting that pay off of going out on Friday night (to play a game). We’re really excited to get out there and see where we’re at.”
