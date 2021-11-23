Savannah White’s hot shooting first half helped propel the Section varsity girls basketball team to their first victory of the 2021-22 season.
White scored 29 of her game-high 31 points in the opening half as the Lions ran past visiting Whitesburg Christian 66-35 Friday night at Section High School.
White, who drained six 3-pointers, had nine first-quarter points to help Section (1-2) build a 21-11 lead. She then scored 20 points in the second quarter as the Lions went to halftime with a 46-19 advantage.
Section, which led 55-28 after three quarters, also got eight points from Madison Armstrong, six from Kenleigh Owens and five from Karlie Hancock.
Morgan Alley scored 18 points for Whitesburg Christian (1-5).
Pisgah 85, North Jackson 50 — At Pisgah, the Eagles built a 19-point lead after one quarter of play on the way to their 52nd straight home victory.
The Eagles’ last loss at home was Dec. 2, 2016 against Plainview.
Pisgah (5-1) led 34-15, 58-26 and 72-37 at the quarter breaks.
Kallie Tinker sank six 3-pointers and closed with a game-high 24 points for Pisgah while Molly Heard netted 20 points and Karlee Holcomb added 12. The Eagles also got eight points each from Campbell Barron and Kaitlyn Stephens, five from Jaley Keller and four from Lila Kate Wheeler.
Arielle Haynes scored 13 points for North Jackson (0-2) while Tyra Smith had 11, Bailey Abernathy had nine and Sarah Garner had six.
Scottsboro 77, Westminster Christian 9 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats just missed setting program records for largest margin of victory and fewest points allowed during a win over visiting Westminster Christian at Hambrick Hall Friday night.
The outcome was one point shy of Scottsboro’s margin of victory record, set during a 69-point win over Etowah, 95-27, during the 1984-85 season. Meanwhile, Westminster’s nine points allowed were second only to the four points Scottsboro held Grissom to during a matchup in the 2007-08 season.
Scottsboro (3-3) led 22-0, 41-3 and 65-9 at the quarter breaks.
Jadaya Edmondson scored 14 points to led the Wildcats while Bree Sexton netted 12 and Morgan Perkins had 10. Scottsboro also got nine points from Madison Rains, six each from Keira Culver and Audrey Holland and five each from Lilla Bell and Lexie Bennett.
Skyline 80, Gaylesville 26 — At Skyline, the Vikings celebrated Homecoming with a dominant Class 1A Area 13 win over Gaylesville Friday night.
Skyline (3-3, 1-0) raced in front 26-2 before leading 54-14 at halftime and 74-24 after three quarters.
Blakley Stucky scored 19 points while Kaina King netted 15 and Kenzie Manning added 12 for the Vikings, who also got eight each from Audra Bellomy, Brinlee Potts and Gracie Rowell, seven from Lexie Stucky and three from Jaslynn Wilkinson.
Peyton Bright scored 11 points for Gaylesville (0-2, (0-1).
Crossville 38, Woodville 32 — At Woodville, Class 5A Crossville spoiled Woody Beard’s debut as Woodville’s head coach Friday night.
The game was tied 12-all after one quarter and 20-20 at halftime. Woodville (0-1) led 28-22 after three quarters, but Crossville outscored the Panthers 16-4 during the final quarter to claim the win.
Jessica Sirten led Woodville with 15 points while Alexis Brown had six, Lannah Grace Beard had four, Anna Robertson had three and Karlee Hutchens and Michaela Jones had two each.
Kinsley Henderson scored 15 points and Briseyda Gonzalez added 11 for Crossville (2-3).
Sylvania 64, NSM 37 — At Higdon, last season’s Class 3A state runner-up pulled away from North Sand Mountain in the second half Friday night.
NSM (1-2) trailed 18-9 after one quarter and 29-23 at halftime before Sylvania extended its lead to 46-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Ashley Shrader led NSM with 10 points while Kayden Reyes had seven and Liz Hassell had six.
Leianna Currie scored 21 points for Sylvania (2-1) while Kirby Wisner had 16 and Lilley Frost had 10.
