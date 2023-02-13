The Scottsboro wrestling team will take eight to state.
Eight Wildcats qualified to compete in the 2023 AHSAA Wrestling Championships’ Class 5A state tournament, which is Friday and Saturday at the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena on Saturday.
Scottsboro wrestlers earned their state spots during the North Super Section tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex last weekend.
Scottsboro finished as the sectional runner-up in the team standings with 178 points, 18 back of sectional champion Jasper and 3.5 points ahead of third-place Arab.
Individually, the top-four finishers in each weight class qualified for state.
Qualifying for state for Scottsboro were sectional champions Stone Staton (44-2) in the 113-pound weight class and John Stewart (37-1) at 126, sectional runners-up Josh Draskovic (41-10) at 145 and Ansel Goggans (46-3) at 160, third-place sectional finishers Thomas Rackler (41-8) at 138, Aiden Goggans (45-8) at 152 and Nathaniel Beard (33-18) at 285 and fourth-place sectional finisher Colton Durham (35-14) at 170.
Scottsboro head coach Chris Staton was proud of the wrestlers who qualified and said some bad breaks cost the Wildcats from have several more state qualifiers.
“We lost some heartbreakers,” he said. “It was kind of the same with the Hayden match (in the duals state tournament), every 50-50 match went against us.”
Staton and Stewart, ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes, both went 3-0 at sectionals with two wins via pin. Staton posted an 8-2 win over decision over Jasper’s Kortez Samuels in the 113 final while Stewart took a 5-0 decision over Jasper’s Antonio Nash in the 126 final.
“Both Stone and John have wrestled consistently all year,” Chris Staton said. “If they continue that and are able to get to the finals, there’s a good chance they’d see the same kids in the finals again.”
Also for Scottsboro, Sectional runners-up Draskovic and Ansel Goggans went 2-1 with one pin and 3-1 with two pins in the 145- and 160-pound weight classes respectively. Rackler went 4-1 with one pin at 138, Aiden Goggans went 3-1 with two pins at 152 and Beard went 4-1 with three pins at 285 while Durham went 3-2 with two pins at 170. Matthew Dupree (34-18) at 132, Nate Warren (16-7) at 195 and Drake Talley (13-16) at 220 finished one win away from qualifying for state while Cole Synder (33-20) at 120 and Porter Mitchem (37-10) at 182 were eliminated in the third-round of the consolation bracket.
Chris Staton said Scottsboro’s hopes of winning the team state championship took a hit with just eight wrestlers qualifying, but they were not extinguished either.
“It’s going to be tough – everyone’s got to wrestle to the best of their ability,” he said. “(Scottsboro wrestlers) need to just take care of themselves individually and that will take care of the team stuff. Just focus on their match and let the other take care of itself.”
