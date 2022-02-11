The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team’s area championship streak now sits at five.
The top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Eagles built a double-digit lead in the second quarter they would never relinquish on the way to a 70-52 victory over second-seeded and No. 8 Ider in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championship game Thursday night at Pisgah High School.
It was Pisgah’s 13th straight win and its 61st straight win at home. Pisgah (28-3) will next host No. 4 Sand Rock in a Northeast Sub-regional game on Monday at 7 p.m. The winner advances to play Feb. 18 in the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The area championship was the 19th for Pisgah during head coach Carey Ellison’s 26-year tenure.
After posting a 10-point win over Ider in December and rallying for a five-point win at Ider in January, Pisgah controlled the teams’ third meeting thanks in part of a dominant second quarter in which the Eagles turned a three-point lead into 15-point halftime advantage. Pisgah led 59-40 after three quarters and led by as many as 26 in the fourth quarter.
Lipscomb signee Molly Heard finished with 37 points, 12 rebounds three assists, three steals and three blocked shots for Pisgah while Karlee Holcomb totaled nine points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists. Lila Kate Wheeler totaled eight points and four rebounds for the Eagles while Campbell Barron had seven points and four rebounds and Tinker had seven points.
“I was really proud of the way we played,” Ellison said. “We needed to have a lot of contributions from a lot of people and for Molly to have a Molly kind of night. We were never were completely on offensively, but defensively I thought we played really well. We played physical, kind of stepped into it and didn’t shy away from it. We played with an edge that we haven’t in a while. That was good to see.”
MaKinley Traylor scored 25 points and Kennzie Smith netted 15 for Ider (20-11), which travels to No. 2 Spring Garden in the sub-regional round.
