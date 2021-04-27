Athletes from North Sand Mountain, Pisgah and Section earned their spots at state during last weekend’s Class 2A Section 4 Track and Field Meet.
The top-five finishers at each sectional that met minimum standards times and marks qualified for the state meet, which is this Friday and Saturday at Cullman High School. There were also four wildcard spots selected per classification for each event. In relay races, the top-three teams all advanced to state with four wildcards then chosen.
Section tied for sixth in the varsity girls team standings with Lexington with 44 points while Pisgah was 11th with 23 points.
In the varsity boys division, Section finished fifth with 62 points while Pisgah was 12th (20.50) and North Sand Mountain 13th (20).
Section’s 4x400-meter relay team was the lone local team’s sectional champion. Alex Guinn, Dominik Blair, Antoine Jonathan and Logan Patterson teamed up to win the race with a time of 3:39.26.
Here are the results for all NSM, Pisgah and Section athletes from the sectional and those who qualified for state in each event:
GIRLS
* — State Qualifier
100-meter dash
3. Kenleigh Owens, Section (13.98)*
6. Karlie Hancock, Section (14.57)
13. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (14.77)
16. Raygan Weldon, NSM (14.98)
22. Paisley Pritchett, NSM (15.40)
23. Laily Brown, Pisgah (15.62)
30. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (16.17)
200-meter dash
2. Kenleigh Owens, Section (28.76)*
12. Karlie Hancock, Section (30.05)
21. Raygan Weldon, NSM (31.37)
22. Paisley Pritchett, NSM (31.85)
27. Laily Brown, Pisgah (32.91)
29. Lexi Haynes, Section (34.01)
32. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (38.90)
400-meter dash
6. Madison Armstrong, Section (1:07.77)*
8. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (1:09.67)*
18. Paisley Pritchett, NSM (1:14.61)
20. Ally Gamble, NSM (1:17.38)
21. Morgan Armstrong, Section (1:17.61)
22. Lexi Haynes, Section (1:18.51)
27. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (1:32.92)
800-meter run
11. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (2:52.12)*
17. Navaeh Evans, Pisgah (258.22)
1600-meter run
8. Jennifer Vega, Section (6:12.78)*
9. Navaeh Evans, Pisgah (6:16.26)*
17. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (6:38.96)
20. Laily Brown, Pisgah (6:56.71)
3200-meter run
7. Navaeh Evans, Pisgah (14:00.38)
100-meter hurdles
4. Cindel Myers, Section (20.23)*
8. Morgan Armstrong, Section (58.93)*
300-meter hurdles
4. Cindel Myers, Section (56.85)*
6. Emma Ellison, Pisgah (58.90)*
8. Morgan Armstrong, Section (58.93)*
4x100-meter relay
2. Section – Madison Armstrong, Karlie Hancock, Cindel Myers, Kenleigh Owens (54.72)*
4x400-meter relay
6. Section – Morgan Armstrong, Lexi Haynes, Madison Armstrong, Jennifer Vega (4:53.11)
4x800-meter relay
4. Pisgah - Rhylee Bell, Nevaeh Evans, Emma Ellison, Kayana Stewart (11:38.69)*
High Jump
6. Kaylynn Morgan, Pisgah (4-0)
Long Jump
10. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (13-7)
15. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (13-5)
17. Karlie Hancock, Section (12-11)
23. Hannah Armstrong, Section (9-8.5)
Discus
21. Diana Chaparro, Section (57-0)
24. Hannah Armstrong, Section (45-3.5)
Triple Jump
5. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (29-8)*
8. Kaylynn Morgan, Pisgah (29-5.5)*
12. Laily Brown, Pisgah (26-4)
Javelin
5. Emma Ellison, Pisgah (92-7)*
8. Jennifer Vega, Section (89-5)*
13. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (72-2)
Shot Put
23. Diana Chaparro, Section (16-8)
BOYS
* — State Qualifier
100-meter dash
2. Logan Patterson, Section (11.63)*
18. Fox Tinker, Pisgah (12.56)
25. Jorge Luna, NSM (12.95)
29. Caleb Anderson, NSM (13.69)
30. Seth Dyer, Section (13.85)
31. Bob Johnson, Pisgah (14.06)
200-meter dash
6. Dominik Blair, Section (24.09)*
10. Lane Gamble, NSM (24.50)
12. Alex Guinn, Section (24.25)
21. Mason Overdear, Pisgah (26.40)
23. Alex Luna, NSM (26.55)
29. Caleb Anderson, NSM (28.48)
31. Bob Johnson, Pisgah (29.66)
400-meter dash
5. Alex Guinn, Section (54.32)*
10. Jorge Luna, NSM (57.36)
13. Jonah Slay, NSM (59.05)
14. Alex Luna, NSM (59.17)
19. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (1:01.36)
23. Koen Smith, Pisgah (1:09.22)
24. Alex Francisco Miguel, Section (1:12.12)
800-meter run
11. Josue Luna, NSM (2:25.62)
12. Alex Luna, NSM (2:27.80)
15. Mason Overdear, Pisgah (2:29.95)
16. Bryant Overdear, Pisgah (2:31.11)
17. Tristan Little, Pisgah (2:32.26)
1600-meter run
3. Josue Luna, NSM (4:59.64)*
12. Tristan Little, Pisgah (5:31.75)*
16. Bryant Overdear, Pisgah (5:38.04)
18. Koen Smith, Pisgah (6:00.49)
3200-meter run
3. Lane Gamble, NSM (11:18.87)*
4. Josue Luna, NSM (11:23.11)*
8. Tristan Little, Pisgah (11:59.62)
11. Bryant Overdear, Pisgah (12:52.87)
12. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (12:52.94)
300-meter hurdles
4. Logan Patterson, Section (45.28)*
8. Jake Hendricks, Pisgah (50.52)*
12. Jake Smith, Pisgah (56.46)
4x100-meter relay
2. Section – Dominik Blair, Gabriel Hilley, Alex Guinn, Logan Patterson (46.08)*
8. NSM - Jorge Luna, Lane Gamble, Josue Luna, and Jonah Slay (48.73)
9. Pisgah - Koen Smith, Rhyan Barrett, Bob Johnson, Manny Elizondo (55.94)
4x400-meter relay
1. Section – Alex Guinn, Dominik Blair, Antoine Jonathan, Logan Patterson (3:39.26)*
7. NSM – Jorge Luna, Alex Luna, Lane Gamble, Jonah Slay (3:51.93)
4x800-meter relay
4. Pisgah – Tristan Little, Brodie Overdear, Mason Overdear, Bryant Overdear (9:50.33)*
High Jump
2. Jake Hendricks, Pisgah (5-6)*
7. Zach Cornelison, Pisgah (5-2)
Long Jump
4. Dominik Blair, Section (19-2)*
19. Fox Tinker, Pisgah (15-7.5)
20. Jake Smith, Pisgah (15-3)
26. Brock Varner, Section (13-0)
27. Bob Johnson, Pisgah (12-8.5)
Triple Jump
6. Jake Hendricks, Pisgah (37-10)*
14. Jake Smith, Pisgah (32-8)
15. Brodie Overdear, Pisgah (31-3.5)
Discus
3. Jared Reed, Section (116-2)*
14. AJ Gant, Pisgah (84-2)
Javelin
5. Gabriel Hilley, Section (135-5)*
9. Zach Cornelison, Pisgah (124-4)*
19. Jared Reed, Section (108-0)
26. AJ Gant, Pisgah (82-2)
Shot Put
4. Jared Reed, Section (39-11.75)*
5. Gabriel Hilley, Section (39-9.5)*
8. Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah (38-2.5)*
9. AJ Gant, Pisgah (37-5)*
