After graduating from Scottsboro High School in 2020, Gavin Baker played football last fall at Birmingham Prep in Pelham, hoping his efforts would eventually lead him to college football.
On Monday, his college football dream officially came true.
Baker signed scholarship papers with the Faulkner University football program on Monday.
“I think’s going to be really exciting,” said Baker, who was a starter at left guard on the 2019 Scottsboro that averaged 25.5 points per game and 315.8 yards per game and went 9-3 on the way to a second-round playoff appearance.
Baker continued his playing career after high school at Birmingham Prep after as the starting center for a 7-1, league-championship team. After the season, one of Birmingham Prep’s coaches messaged one of his former players that know plays at Faulkner asking him to show Baker’s film to Faulkner’s offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Justin Keown. After Keown got a look at Baker, he was invited down for a visit and was asked to join the program.
Baker said the atmosphere within the Faulkner University reminded him of that of Scottsboro’s.
“It felt like a family, everyone was friends like they were here at Scottsboro, like they’d grown up playing together,” Baker said. “It felt just like it did in high school.”
Faulkner is an NAIA school located in Montgomery that plays in the Southern States Athletic Conference. Faulkner’s traditional fall season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Eagles are playing this spring and are currently 3-1.
Faulkner plays a fast-paced up-tempo style of offense that Baker likes and is accustomed to. Baker believes that will help with his transition to a new team and playing with new teammates.
Baker, who is leaning toward becoming a teacher and football coach after his playing days are done, plans to begin school at Faulkner this summer.
“I can’t wait to get down there,” Baker said.
