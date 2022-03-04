BIRMINGHAM — The Skyline varsity girls basketball team’s height disadvantage was an obstacle the Vikings have had to overcome all season long.
Unfortunately it was an obstacle the Vikings couldn’t clear when they needed to the most.
No. 2-ranked Marion County used its size advantage to dominant the glass, grabbing 40 more rebounds — including 30 offensive rebounds that resulted in 24 second-chance points — than top-ranked and defending state champion Skyline on the way to avenging a loss in last season’s state finals with a 72-55 win in the AHSAA’s Class 1A Girls State championship game Thursday afternoon at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena.
“You can see right here what the difference was,” said Skyline head coach Ronnie McCarver as he glanced at the stat sheet during the postgame press conference, “63 rebounds in a game, that’s unheard of.”
Skyline managed just 23 rebounds, the same number of rebounds that Class 1A State Tournament MVP Erin Culp had her own. Ten of those were offensive rebounds as the senior finished with 14 points. Fellow Marion County senior Trinity Metcalf had 15 rebounds, and five of the six Red Raiders who saw playing time had at least six rebounds. Marion County had three players 5-foot-10 or taller that played while Skyline’s two tallest players were both 5-7.
“I knew if they put both of them (post players) down there on the block we could be in trouble, but I didn’t know it was going to be that bad,” said McCarver, whose team was playing in the state finals for the third time in four years. “We really haven’t had any trouble rebounding (despite the height disadvantage) this year. We worked on trying to box them out, but we got to where we were trying to back them out, and if you try to back them out, you can’t get a rebound. They shot till they made.”
The loss ended Skyline’s 34-game winning streak against Class 1A opponents.
Skyline defeated Marion County 57-44 in the finals a year ago. That defeat served as motivation all season for the Red Raiders, who won their program’s first state championship.
“Our warm-up shirts said unfinished business, so I guess we finished the business,” said Marion County freshman guard Serenity Metcalf, who tallied 21 points and five assists.
Kenzie Manning scored a game-high 22 points for Skyline, which shot just 28% (16-of-58) from the field and was only 5-of-28 from the 3-point arc (18%). The Vikings also got eight points and seven rebounds from Lexie Stucky, eight points and three steals from Blakely Stucky, eight points and two steals from Brinlee Potts, seven points and two steals from Kaina King and two points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals from Gracie Rowell. Manning and Blakely Stucky were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Things started well for the Vikings, as Blakley Stucky swished a 3-pointer on their first possession, which was followed by Manning’s trey, Manning’s two free throws and Potts’ layup for a 10-2 Skyline lead less than three minutes into the game.
But Marion County (28-8) began to protect the basketball better late in the opening quarter and scored the last six points to cut Skyline’s advantage to 13-10. Marion County’s dominance on the glass began in the second quarter, as the Red Raiders posted 11 second-chance points while building a 28-23 halftime lead. Marion County, which led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, led 47-39 entering the fourth quarter. Lexie Stucky opened the final frame with a bucket to pull Skyline within six, but Marion County scored the next five points and its lead never dipped below nine the rest of the way.
“We had a phenomenal year,” said McCarver, whose team finished 28-9. “It was so fun to coach them and watch them grow. We were getting so much better and better and better, and all of the sudden, the last three games, not play good at all. That’s what’s so frustrating about it. Everything that could go wrong went wrong.”
Skyline had no seniors on its roster, and Blakely Stucky and Manning said Thursday’s title-game setback would motivate the Vikings.
“This is not what we wanted. We know we just have to work harder and come back next season,” Blakely Stucky said.
“It didn’t end like we wanted it to, but it is good to know that we’re all going to get to come back for another year (and) just get better before the next season starts,” Manning said. “Feeling this loss, it’s just going to drive me harder for next season to try to get back (here).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.