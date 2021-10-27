High School Football
ASWA High School Football Rankings (10-27)
Here are the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Hoover (19); 10-0; 237
2. Thompson; 9-1; 177
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 9-0; 163
4. Auburn; 8-1; 137
5. James Clemens; 10-0; 112
6. Fairhope; 8-1; 104
7. Theodore; 8-1; 78
8. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 70
9. Prattville; 6-3; 20
10. Baker; 6-3; 17
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-3) 13, Oak Mountain (6-3) 12.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 9-0; 237
2. Hartselle (1); 10-0; 180
3. Mountain Brook; 8-1; 156
4. Helena; 9-0; 125
5. Spanish Fort; 8-1; 115
6. Briarwood; 8-1; 98
7. Saraland; 8-2; 85
8. Hueytown; 8-1; 75
9. Pinson Valley; 6-3; 31
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 7-2; 19
Others receiving votes: Opelika (7-3) 10, Muscle Shoals (8-1) 5, Gardendale (7-2) 3, Oxford (6-3) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (17); 8-0; 231
2. Pleasant Grove (3); 8-1; 184
3. Alexandria; 9-0; 163
4. Guntersville; 8-1; 128
5. UMS-Wright; 8-1; 120
6. Russellville; 8-1; 86
7. Leeds; 9-1; 83
8. Parker; 8-1; 57
9. Central-Clay Co.; 7-2; 36
10. St. Paul's; 6-3; 17
Others receiving votes: Fairview (8-1) 14, Sylacauga (7-2) 9, Tallassee (6-2) 8, Greenville (7-2) 4.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Madison Aca. (16); 8-1; 226
2. Vigor (4); 9-0; 187
3. American Chr.; 8-1; 161
4. Handley; 7-1; 130
5. Northside; 8-1; 114
6. Brooks; 9-0; 97
7. Gordo; 7-2; 90
8. St. James; 8-1; 58
9. Jackson; 8-2; 36
10. Anniston*; 5-4; 28
Others receiving votes: Priceville (8-1) 5, Bibb Co. (8-2) 4, Oneonta (9-1) 4.
*--Record includes two forfeit losses.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (19); 10-0; 237
2. Piedmont (1); 8-1; 170
3. Fyffe; 7-1; 154
4. Winfield; 10-0; 146
5. Lauderdale Co.; 9-0; 111
6. Saks; 9-1; 100
7. Trinity; 8-1; 74
8. T.R. Miller; 7-2; 66
9. Opp; 8-2; 30
10. Bayside Aca.; 7-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Geraldine (6-3) 11, Montgomery Aca. (7-2) 8, Ohatchee* (7-2) 6, Slocomb (6-3) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-5) 1, Southside-Selma (8-1) 1.
*--Record includes one forfeit win.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clarke Co. (14); 8-1; 220
2. Lanett (6); 8-2; 196
3. Mars Hill Bible; 7-2; 162
4. Elba; 9-1; 141
5. Spring Garden; 9-0; 113
6. Ariton; 9-1; 92
7. Cleveland; 7-2; 80
8. G.W. Long; 7-1; 65
9. Leroy*; 2-7; 28
10. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 18
Others receiving votes: Isabella (7-2) 11, Midfield (8-1) 6, Luverne (7-1) 3, Lexington (7-2) 2, Pisgah (6-3) 2, Tanner (6-3) 1.
*--Record includes six forfeit losses.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (16); 8-0; 227
2. Sweet Water (4); 9-0; 191
3. Maplesville; 9-0; 162
4. Pickens Co.; 8-1; 137
5. Decatur Heritage; 8-2; 110
6. Wadley; 9-0; 105
7. Notasulga; 8-1; 81
8. Keith; 7-1; 57
9. Loachapoka; 6-2; 38
10. Cedar Bluff; 6-3; 10
Others receiving votes: Hubbertville (7-2) 8, Millry* (7-2) 7, Sumiton Chr. (7-2) 4, Kinston (7-3) 2, R.A. Hubbard (6-3) 1.
*--Record includes one forfeit win.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (19); 9-0; 237
2. Escambia Aca.; 8-1; 177
3. Pike Liberal Arts (1); 8-1; 166
4. Chambers Aca.; 8-1; 140
5. Patrician; 6-2; 102
6. Lee-Scott; 6-2; 85
7. Jackson Aca.; 8-1; 84
8. Glenwood; 5-3; 53
9. Sparta; 7-1; 50
10. Lowndes Aca.; 7-3; 30
Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (5-4) 6, Crenshaw Chr. (6-2) 5, Macon-East (6-4) 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Latest News
- Local teams, runners set to race for state berths
- Wildcats, Red Devils face off after last season’s game canceled due to COVID-19
- County rivals Woodville, Section face off in season finale
- Chiefs get playoff type test against 6A Fort Payne
- Bison face NSM alum-coached Sylvania squad
- Eagles put six-game win streak on the line at Douglas
- Gas prices continue to soar
- Focus on Youth
Most Popular
Articles
- Scottsboro police to do random safety check points
- Pisgah edges Tanner for first region title since 2003
- JUDY WILLIAMSON HOOD
- Bryant man sentenced to 320 years in prison on child pornography charges
- Police Report 10-20-21
- Wildcats rally from halftime deficit, down Pell City for second straight win
- City of Scottsboro to celebrate Halloween Oct. 30
- PREP HONOR ROLL: Alvarez comes up big during Scottsboro victory
- North Jackson triumphs on ‘Senior Night’
- Carroll to hold book signing in Bridgeport
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.