The Scottsboro wrestling team and several of its wrestlers will enter the season with some lofty rankings.
The Alabama Wrestling Coaches Association released its preseason rankings on Monday, and Scottsboro is ranked No. 2 in the Class 5A team rankings.
Arab held the top-ranking while Jasper was No. 3 behind head coach Chris Staton’s Wildcats. Rounding out the team rankings were No. 4 Gulf Shores, No. 5 Moody, No. 6 Alexandria, No. 7 Southside, No. 8 Hayden, No. 9 Shelby County and No. 10 Beauregard.
Scottsboro also had eight wrestlers ranked in the preseason weight class rankings.
Freshman John Stewart is the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the 120-pound weight class while freshman Stone Staton is ranked second at 106.
Stewart was the Class 5A-6A 120-pound weight class state runner-up at 120 last season while Staton finished third in 5A-6A at 106.
Other Scottsboro wrestlers earning preseason rankings were sophomore Cole Snyder, junior Thomas Rackler, junior Ansel Goggans and senior Nate Warren all ranked No. 3 in the 113, 138, 145 and 220-pound weight classes while Aiden Goggans is ranked No. 4 at 152 and sophomore Josh Drakovic is ranked No. at 132.
Scottsboro is scheduled to open the season by hosting a tri-match with Madison County and Mae Jemison at Carter Gymnasium Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
